On Tap: Day 5 of 2024 World Junior Championship

Saturday is the fifth day of the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship, which is being held in Gothenburg, Sweden.

On Tap for Day 5

Switzerland vs. Norway (11 a.m. ET) -- The loser of this preliminary-round match at Frolundaborg in Group B will likely play in the relegation game. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, an A rated skater on NHL Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, has two goals and an assist for Norway (0-0-0-3), which is playing in the top division at the WJC for the first time since 2014. Petter Vesterheim also has three points (two goals, one assist) in three games for Norway. Gregory Weber, a W rated skater on Central Scouting's preliminary players to watch list and projected sixth-round pick in the 2024 draft, has a goal and an assist in two games for Switzerland (0-0-0-2), which finished seventh at the 2023 WJC, with overtime wins against Finland (3-2), Latvia (3-2), and Slovakia (4-3) in group play.

Germany vs. Latvia (1:30 p.m. ET) -- Germany needs at least one point (win or overtime loss) to avoid a possible relegation game at Scandinavium in Group A. Veit Oswald has scored two goals in two games for Germany (1-0-0-1), which had the first major upset of the tournament in a 4-3 win against Finland on Wednesday. It lost 5-0 to Sweden on Thursday. Germany, which has managed to avoid relegation the past four tournaments, has seven players returning from the 2023 team that finished eighth. Latvia (0-0-0-3) is the only country not to score a goal in three tournament games.

