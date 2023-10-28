Latest News

Clifton of Sabres suspended 2 games for check to head

Buzz: Ekblad, Montour to return to practice tomorrow

On Tap: Nylander, Tavares lead Toronto vs. Nashville

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

CHL notebook: Coyotes prospect Lamoureux reaching goals

Kings score 4 straight goals, rally from 3 down to defeat Coyotes

Demko makes 22 saves, Canucks shut out Blues

Haula scores twice, sparks Devils past Sabres

Clifton to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Sabres game

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kuemper makes 39 saves for Capitals in shootout win against Wild

Blackhawks defeat Golden Knights in OT, hand them 1st loss

Svechnikov makes season debut for Hurricanes

Weekes' Weekend Watch: Red Wings-Bruins among highlights

NHL, Oilers donate $200,000 toward Heritage Classic legacy project

Kane gives weather forecast for Heritage Classic on local news channel

Oilers fans soak in festivities before Heritage Classic

Jets at Canadiens

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

JETS (4-3-0) AT CANADIENS (4-2-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk

Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt

Laurent Brossoit

Connor Hellebuyck

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato

Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard

Josh Anderson -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher

Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia

Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron

Mike Matheson -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Jake Allen

Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau

Injured: David Savard (broken left hand), Christian Dvorak (knee)

Status report

Brossoit will make his second start of the season. He made 22 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 19. … Allen will start for the first time in three games after making 36 saves in a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Guhle returns after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury … Armia will make his season debut. The forward was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Oct. 21. … Ylonen, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Lindstrom, a defenseman, will also be scratched after playing the past two games on an emergency recall from Laval.