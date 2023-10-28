Jets at Canadiens
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Alex Iafallo
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- David Gustafsson
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Brenden Dillon -- Neal Pionk
Dylan Samberg -- Nate Schmidt
Laurent Brossoit
Connor Hellebuyck
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Logan Stanley, Dominic Toninato
Injured: Ville Heinola (ankle), Gabriel Vilardi (knee)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Rafael Harvey-Pinard
Josh Anderson -- Alex Newhook -- Juraj Slafkovsky
Tanner Pearson -- Sean Monahan -- Brendan Gallagher
Michael Pezzetta -- Jake Evans -- Joel Armia
Kaiden Guhle -- Justin Barron
Mike Matheson -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris
Jake Allen
Samuel Montembeault
Scratched: Jesse Ylonen, Gustav Lindstrom, Cayden Primeau
Injured: David Savard (broken left hand), Christian Dvorak (knee)
Status report
Brossoit will make his second start of the season. He made 22 saves in a 5-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 19. … Allen will start for the first time in three games after making 36 saves in a 3-1 win at the Buffalo Sabres on Monday. … Guhle returns after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury … Armia will make his season debut. The forward was recalled from Laval of the American Hockey League on Oct. 21. … Ylonen, a forward, will be a healthy scratch for the first time this season. Lindstrom, a defenseman, will also be scratched after playing the past two games on an emergency recall from Laval.