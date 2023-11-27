Capitals at Sharks

CAPITALS (10-5-2) at SHARKS (4-15-2)
10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, NBCSCA
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson
Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas
Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen
Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Darcy Kuemper
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel
Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)
Sharks projected lineup
William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman
Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair
Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey
Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc
Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson
Calen Addison -- Matt Benning
Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs
Mackenzie Blackwood
Kaapo Kahkonen
Scratched: Nikolai Knyzhov, Marc-Edouard Vlasic
Injured: Tomas Hertl (mid body), Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Jan Rutta (upper body), Filip Zadina (upper body)
Status report
Fehervary will play after missing five games with an undisclosed injury... McMichael will play on the wing since Oshie is not on the trip with the Capitals. ... Hertl, a forward, will not play after sustaining a mid-body injury. ... Bailey was signed to a two-way contract Monday with Zadina, a forward, placed on injured reserve.