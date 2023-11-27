Capitals at Sharks

CAPITALS (10-5-2) at SHARKS (4-15-2)

10:30 p.m. ET; MNMT2, MNMT, NBCSCA

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Evgeny Kuznetsov -- Tom Wilson

Connor McMichael -- Dylan Strome -- Matthew Phillips

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Aliaksei Protas

Beck Malenstyn -- Nic Dowd -- Anthony Mantha

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Rasmus Sandin -- Nick Jensen

Joel Edmundson -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Darcy Kuemper

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Lucas Johansen, Alexander Alexeyev, Nicolas Aube-Kubel

Injured: T.J. Oshie (upper body), Max Pacioretty (Achilles)

Sharks projected lineup

William Eklund -- Luke Kunin -- Mike Hoffman

Fabian Zetterlund -- Mikael Granlund -- Anthony Duclair

Jacob MacDonald -- Nico Sturm -- Justin Bailey

Givani Smith -- Ryan Carpenter -- Kevin Labanc

Mario Ferraro -- Ty Emberson

Calen Addison -- Matt Benning

Nikita Okhotiuk -- Kyle Burroughs

Mackenzie Blackwood

Kaapo Kahkonen

Scratched: Nikolai Knyzhov, Marc-Edouard Vlasic

Injured: Tomas Hertl (mid body), Logan Couture (lower body), Alexander Barabanov (broken finger), Jan Rutta (upper body), Filip Zadina (upper body)

Status report

Fehervary will play after missing five games with an undisclosed injury... McMichael will play on the wing since Oshie is not on the trip with the Capitals. ... Hertl, a forward, will not play after sustaining a mid-body injury. ... Bailey was signed to a two-way contract Monday with Zadina, a forward, placed on injured reserve.