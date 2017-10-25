Golden Knights keep finding ways to win

Oscar Dansk, in his first NHL career start, made 29 saves to help lift the Golden Knights to a 4-2 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

Another game, another starting goalie, another win for the Vegas Golden Knights.

With No. 1 goalie Marc-Andre Fleury and backup Malcolm Subban injured, Dansk stepped in to give Vegas (7-1-0) its fourth straight win. The Golden Knights became the first team in the 100-year history of the NHL to win seven of its first eight games in its inaugural season.

The Golden Knights are one victory from matching the longest win streak by a team at any point in its inaugural season, a mark set by the 1926-27 New York Rangers and matched by the Edmonton Oilers in 1979-80. Vegas next plays the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena on Friday (6 p.m. ET; TVA Sports, ATTSN-RN, ALT, NHL.TV).

Stamkos, Kucherov keep scoring

Tampa Bay Lightning forwards Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov each extended their season-opening point streaks to 10 games in a 5-1 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Tuesday, but not without a little drama.

Stamkos got the first of his two assists on a goal by defenseman Mikhail Sergachev at 9:13 of the second period. Kucherov cut it a little too close, scoring a goal with four seconds left in the game.

They are the fourth set of teammates in the past 27 years to start a season on simultaneous point streaks of at least 10 games, and first since 1992-93. That season, three different sets of teammates combined for the feat: forward Kevin Stevens (13 GP), center Ron Francis (12 GP) and center Mario Lemieux (12 GP) with the Pittsburgh Penguins, center Joe Juneau (14 GP) and forward Dimitri Kvartalnov (14 GP) with the Boston Bruins, and forward Dave Andreychuk (17 GP) and center Pat LaFontaine (11 GP) with the Buffalo Sabres.

Murray robs Letestu of sure goal

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray had a save-of-the-year candidate, stealing a sure goal from Edmonton Oilers forward Mark Letestu during the second period of Pittsburgh's 2-1 overtime win.

Devils don David Puddy T-shirts

Center Adam Henrique and the rest of the New Jersey Devils found the best way to support the team, with shirts featuring David Puddy's face from a 1995 episode of "Seinfeld."

Kempe's eye-popping shootout goal

Los Angeles Kings forward Adrian Kempe pulled off an incredible move to cap a 3-2 shootout win at the Ottawa Senators.

Brown would rather avoid Karlsson in overtime

Kings forward Dustin Brown admitted he wanted nothing to do with defending Senators defenseman and two-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson in overtime.

Patrick leaves game

Philadelphia Flyers center Nolan Patrick, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NHL Draft, was injured during the second period of the Flyers' 6-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Parise has back surgery

Minnesota Wild forward Zach Parise had back surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss 8-10 weeks.