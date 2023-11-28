Golden Knights at Oilers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-5-3) at OILERS (7-12-1)

9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Chandler Stephenson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Will Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Mike Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown

Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Mattias Janmark -- James Hamblin -- Adam Erne

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner

Injured: None

Status report

The Golden Knights did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday ... Vegas will dress the same 18 skaters they used Monday. ... The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in an 8-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Skinner will start for the 10th time in 11 games.