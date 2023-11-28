Golden Knights at Oilers

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (14-5-3) at OILERS (7-12-1)
9 p.m. ET; TVAS, SNW, SCRIPPS
Golden Knights projected lineup
Chandler Stephenson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Ivan Barbashev -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault
Will Carrier -- Nicolas Roy -- Mike Amadio
Paul Cotter -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak
Ben Hutton -- Zach Whitecloud
Logan Thompson
Adin Hill
Scratched: Pavel Dorofeyev, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Alec Martinez (lower body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Connor Brown
Warren Foegele -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Mattias Janmark -- James Hamblin -- Adam Erne
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchad
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Broberg, Sam Gagner
Injured: None
Status report
The Golden Knights did not conduct a morning skate Tuesday. ... Thompson is expected to start after Hill made 32 saves in a 2-1 overtime loss at the Calgary Flames on Monday ... Vegas will dress the same 18 skaters they used Monday. ... The Oilers will dress the same lineup they used in an 8-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. ... Skinner will start for the 10th time in 11 games.