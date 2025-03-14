Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-19-7) at SABRES (25-33-6)

12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Peyton Krebs -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), JJ Peterka (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights, who held an optional practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Norris is questionable to play; the forward did not practice Friday and was being evaluated by team doctors for an undisclosed injury. ... Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll return at some point during Buffalo’s upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, practiced with the Sabres on Friday for the first time since being acquired, along with Norris, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hill signs 6-year, $37.5 million contract with Golden Knights

NHL Buzz: Backlund sidelined week to week for Flames

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 14

EDGE stats: Vegas capable of another deep run

Meier doing it all for Devils during playoff push

NHL On Tap: Rantanen, Stars can tighten Central race with victory at Jets

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Byfield scores in 5th straight, Kings shut out Capitals

Graf scores twice, Sharks defeat Blackhawks to end 3-game skid

Hamilton out rest of regular season for Devils with lower-body injury

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 886, now 9 from breaking NHL record

Panthers staying on course in Atlantic without Tkachuk, other stars

Schneider scores in OT, Rangers top Wild to end 4-game skid

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Trophy Tracker: MacKinnon of Avalanche picked to win Hart as League MVP