Golden Knights at Sabres projected lineups

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (39-19-7) at SABRES (25-33-6)

12:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MSG-B, SN1, TVAS

Golden Knights projected lineup

Tanner Pearson -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brandon Saad -- Tomas Hertl -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Victor Olofsson -- Nicolas Roy -- Reilly Smith

Ivan Barbashev -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Nicolas Hague -- Alex Pietrangelo

Noah Hanifin -- Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb -- Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Cole Schwindt, Jonas Rondbjerg

Injured: William Karlsson (lower body), Raphael Lavoie (upper body), Shea Theodore (upper body)

Sabres projected lineup

Zach Benson -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jason Zucker -- Ryan McLeod -- Jordan Greenway

Peyton Krebs -- Jiri Kulich -- Jack Quinn

Beck Malenstyn -- Tyson Kozak -- Sam Lafferty

Mattias Samuelsson -- Rasmus Dahlin

Owen Power -- Connor Clifton

Bowen Byram -- Jacob Bryson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

James Reimer

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Josh Norris (undisclosed), JJ Peterka (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights, who held an optional practice Friday, are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 4-0 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. … Norris is questionable to play; the forward did not practice Friday and was being evaluated by team doctors for an undisclosed injury. ... Peterka, a forward, will miss a second straight game; coach Lindy Ruff anticipates he’ll return at some point during Buffalo’s upcoming four-game road trip, which begins at the Boston Bruins on Monday. … Bernard-Docker, a defenseman, practiced with the Sabres on Friday for the first time since being acquired, along with Norris, in a trade with the Ottawa Senators on March 7.