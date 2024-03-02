Golden Knights at Sabres

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

GOLDEN KNIGHTS (33-20-7) at SABRES (28-28-4)

7 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+

Golden Knights projected lineup

Brendan Brisson -- William Karlsson -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ivan Barbashev -- Chandler Stephenson -- Michael Amadio

Paul Cotter -- Nicolas Roy -- Keegan Kolesar

Mason Morelli -- Bryson Froese -- Sheldon Rempal

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Logan Thompson

Adin Hill

Scratched: Grigori Denisenko, Daniil Miromanov, Ben Hutton

Injured: Brett Howden (upper body), Mark Stone (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), William Carrier (upper body), Jack Eichel (knee)

Sabres projected lineup

Jordan Greenway -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Jeff Skinner -- Casey Mittelstadt – Kyle Okposo

Zach Benson -- Dylan Cozens -- JJ Peterka

Zemgus Girgensons -- Peyton Krebs -- Eric Robinson

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Owen Power -- Jacob Bryson 

Ryan Johnson -- Connor Clifton

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Victor Olofsson 

Injured: Erik Johnson (illness), Jack Quinn (lower body), Mattias Samuelsson (upper body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate Saturday. … Eichel, who participated in his first full-contact practice Friday since being injured, will not play. Coach Bruce Cassidy said the center is close to returning from a knee injury that has sidelined him for 18 games and could return at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday or later next week when the team returns home.  … Erik Johnson participated in the Sabres morning skate Saturday, but the defenseman will miss a second straight game.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Lyubushkin to make Maple Leafs debut against Rangers

Pettersson agrees to 8-year contract with Canucks

CHL notebook: Vegas prospect Hemmerling has 'the want' for future in NHL

Luke Hughes, Nemec playing key roles as rookie defensemen for Devils

Kuznetsov cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with Capitals

Dostal makes 52 saves, Ducks hold off Devils

Top trade candidates ahead of Deadline include Markstrom, Guentzel, Chychrun

NHL Morning Skate for March 2

Capitals ‘still in the fight,’ gain ground in Metropolitan with win against Flyers 

NHL On Tap: Surging Rangers, Maple Leafs meet in Eastern Conference showdown

Coyotes end 14-game skid with win against Senators

Capitals score 5 straight, rally to defeat Flyers

‘Everything’s on the table’ for Flyers ahead of Trade Deadline, GM says

Kiprusoff poised for ‘great honor’ of Flames retiring his No. 34 Saturday

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 1

NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs would include 1st-round pick in deal 'if it makes sense'

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker