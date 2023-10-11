Golden Knights start drive for repeat after raising Cup banner

LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone realized something about playing hockey in June when he went through it four months ago.

"It's addicting," the Vegas Golden Knights captain said.

Stone and the Golden Knights took their first baby step toward more June hockey and a chance for a second straight Stanley Cup run with a season-opening 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday.

They overcame the emotion of watching their championship banner rise out of a giant slot machine and played like the team that rolled through the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season, going 16-6 to reach the top.

Top-line forwards Jack Eichel, Jonathan Marchessault and Ivan Barbashev each scored. So did Chandler Stephenson. Adin Hill made 32 saves, including 10 on the penalty kill, which was 4-for-4. Vegas killed off the five-minute major assessed to forward Brett Howden at 6:02 of the third period. Howden was called for a match penalty for an illegal check to the head of Seattle forward Brandon Tanev with Vegas leading 3-1.

If the game the Golden Knights played against the Kraken is a sign of things to come this season June hockey in Las Vegas could happen again.

"It felt pretty good for the first game of the year," Eichel said. "You just want to be on your details early. That stuff comes. Power play and some little plays you want to just continue to get better at those. … I thought overall it was a good night for our team. We got a win, but now it's a season. You go every other day it feels like. I'm looking forward to it. It should be great."

That's the mindset the Golden Knights must have now and going forward. It seems like they were able to adopt it soon after the puck dropped Tuesday, after Hill made some key saves early and once Stephenson gave them a 1-0 lead at 7:16 of the first period.

It wasn't easy to get to that point, though.

There's been a lot going on with the Golden Knights the past few days.