Canucks at Capitals projected lineups

CANUCKS (3-2-0) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Ethen Frank

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

Joseph, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve. … Dubois will miss his third straight game; the forward practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday.