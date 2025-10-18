Canucks at Capitals projected lineups

CANUCKS (3-2-0) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)
12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE
Canucks projected lineup
Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Elias Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty, P.O. Joseph
Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body)
Capitals projected lineup
Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier
Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson
Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard
Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif
Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson
Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk
Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy
Logan Thompson
Charlie Lindgren
Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Ethen Frank
Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)
Status report
Joseph, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve. … Dubois will miss his third straight game; the forward practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday.