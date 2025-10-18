Canucks at Capitals projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (3-2-0) at CAPITALS (4-1-0)

12:30 p.m. ET; MNMT, SNP, SNO, SNE

Canucks projected lineup

Evander Kane -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Drew O’Connor -- Teddy Blueger -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Marcus Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Elias Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki, Aatu Raty, P.O. Joseph

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body)

Capitals projected lineup

Alex Ovechkin -- Dylan Strome -- Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas -- Connor McMichael -- Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime -- Nic Dowd -- Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary -- John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun -- Trevor van Riemsdyk

Rasmus Sandin -- Matt Roy

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Scratched: Declan Chisholm, Ethen Frank

Injured: Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body), Dylan McIlrath (lower body)

Status report

Joseph, a defenseman, was activated from injured reserve. … Dubois will miss his third straight game; the forward practiced in a non-contact jersey Saturday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Greatest Save Candidate: Ullmark plays paddle puck with shot from doorstep

Lyon makes 32 saves, Sabres hand Panthers 4th straight loss

NHL Status Report: Huberdeau likely to make season debut for Flames

EDGE stats: 3 early surprises of 2025-26 season

Tkachuk out 6-8 weeks for Senators after thumb surgery

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Schmaltz scores hat trick, Mammoth ease past Sharks

Lankinen, Canucks edge Blackhawks in shootout

Ovechkin rewarded for patience, gets 1st goal of season with Capitals

Ovechkin scores 1st goal of season, Capitals cruise past Wild

NHL On Tap: Scheifele can become Jets' all-time leading scorer

Larkin's OT goal lifts Red Wings past Lightning for 4th straight victory 

Adam Sandler snaps silly selfie with Blues mascot Louie

NHL Status Report: Kopitar week to week for Kings with foot injury

Capitals bring out American bald eagle to celebrate 'screaming eagle' jersey

McFarlane Toys to release Ovechkin figure honoring historic goal