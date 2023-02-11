Larkin has 3 points in Red Wings win against Canucks

Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist, and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday.

Jonatan Berggren scored twice, Moritz Seider and Ben Chiarot each had two assists, and Ville Husso made 32 saves for the Red Wings (23-20-8), who have won two straight and will begin a season-long five-game road trip on Monday in Vancouver.

"We're going on the road, and we have to keep this going," Larkin said. "We've been decent on the road (9-9-5), but we need to get to the trade deadline (March 3) and still be in the [Stanley Cup Playoff] race."

Video: VAN@DET: Larkin launches the puck from the circle

Anthony Beauvillier had a goal and an assist for the Canucks (21-28-4), who went 1-2-1 on a four-game road trip. Spencer Martin made 20 saves in his 10th straight loss (nine starts).

"Yeah, once again, just a lot of shooting ourselves in the foot tonight," Vancouver forward Dakota Joshua said. "Not the winning recipe that we came into the game with, and then you catch yourself trying to battle back for pretty much 55 minutes of the game. Not a good recipe."

Detroit scored on its first two shots of the game. Larkin made it 1-0 at 1:08, scoring short side from the left face-off circle after receiving a pass from Seider. Berggren extended it to 2-0 with a tip-in at the left post at 2:35 off a pass from Chiarot.

"Getting those two goals was huge because there were some points in the rest of the game where we didn't look quite as sharp," Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. "We've been starting well of late, even going back before the [All-Star] break. The two months before that, we weren't getting started."

Beauvillier cut it to 2-1 with a power-play goal from the slot at 2:02 of the second period.

Video: VAN@DET: Beauvillier tallies a PPG in 2nd

Larkin responded for the Red Wings to make it 3-1 at 13:17, receiving a cross-ice pass from Robby Fabbri in the left circle for a power-play goal.

The Canucks, who are last in the NHL on the penalty kill (65.8 percent), were short-handed six times and allowed two power-play goals.

"You give a team [six] power plays. We're on four in six nights and a couple of guys were a little sluggish, and that's what happens," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "There was some good things I liked in the game where [we] battled back, but you can't give a team [12] minutes of power plays."

The Canucks had a chance to again make it a one-goal game when Ethan Bear was tripped by Filip Hronek on a breakaway after exiting the penalty box at 1:38 of the third period. Quinn Hughes, who took the penalty shot after Bear slid hard into the boards and was unavailable, lost control of the puck and did not get a shot on goal.

Less than a minute later, Hronek scored to make it 4-1 at 2:26 with a snap shot from atop the circles. It was his first goal since Dec. 17 (21 games).

"That's what happens, right? It's a lot of what-ifs," Tocchet said. "But the bottom line, four in six and a lot of teams go through this stuff, and you've got to be really mentally focused, and we weren't at the start with the penalties, and then you just give teams free starts."

Berggren pushed it to 5-1 after receiving a cross-crease pass from Tyler Bertuzzi on a power play at 9:05. It was his first multigoal and multipoint game in the NHL.

"I'm trying to make sure I don't have many downs in my game," Berggren said. "Scoring gives you a lot more confidence, but I have to keep getting better."

Video: VAN@DET: Berggren sends the pass from Bertuzzi home

Elias Pettersson scored on a rebound of Beauvillier's shot at 10:25 for the 5-2 final.

NOTES: Bear returned later in the period. ... Pettersson extended his point streak to five games (four goals, two assists). … Hughes has 50 points (five goals, 45 assists) in 49 games this season, the fewest needed to reach the mark in Canucks history, passing Paul Reinhart (52 games in 1988-89). … Detroit forward Lucas Raymond did not play after sustaining a lower-body injury following a collision with Chiarot in practice Friday. Defenseman Jake Walman did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Calgary Flames on Thursday. He is listed as day to day. … Seider has 14 multipoint NHL games, tying Nicklas Lidstrom for the most by a Red Wings defenseman before the age of 22. ... Canucks forward J.T. Miller had an assist to extend his point streak to five games (six assists). ... Beauvillier has three points (two goals, one assist) in four games since being acquired from the New York Islanders on Jan. 30.