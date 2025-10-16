 Canucks at Stars projected lineups

CANUCKS (1-2-0) at STARS (3-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Tyler Seguin

Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body)

Status report

Karlsson will make his season debut in place of Lekkerimaki, a forward. … Duchene will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the third period of a 5-2 win Tuesday; Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the center “was close” but will be kept out of the lineup as a precaution.