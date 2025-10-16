 Canucks at Stars projected lineups

CANUCKS (1-2-0) at STARS (3-0-0)
8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1
Canucks projected lineup
Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser
Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood
Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson
Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers
Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini
Thatcher Demko
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen
Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque
Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Tyler Seguin
Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell -- Nathan Bastian
Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen
Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist
Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic
Casey DeSmith
Jake Oettinger
Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body)
Status report
Karlsson will make his season debut in place of Lekkerimaki, a forward. … Duchene will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the third period of a 5-2 win Tuesday; Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the center “was close” but will be kept out of the lineup as a precaution.