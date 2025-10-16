 Canucks at Stars projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

CANUCKS (1-2-0) at STARS (3-0-0)

8 p.m. ET; Victory+, SN1

Canucks projected lineup

Drew O’Connor -- Elias Pettersson -- Conor Garland

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Brock Boeser

Evander Kane -- Aatu Raty -- Kiefer Sherwood

Arshdeep Bains -- Max Sasson -- Linus Karlsson

Quinn Hughes -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Tyler Myers

Marcus Pettersson -- Victor Mancini

Thatcher Demko

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Injured: Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Nils Hoglander (lower body), Teddy Blueger (undisclosed), P.O Joseph (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Sam Steel -- Roope Hintz -- Mikko Rantanen

Jason Robertson -- Wyatt Johnston -- Mavrik Bourque

Justin Hryckowian -- Radek Faksa -- Tyler Seguin

Adam Erne -- Colin Blackwell -- Nathan Bastian

Esa Lindell -- Miro Heiskanen

Thomas Harley -- Nils Lundkvist

Lian Bichsel -- Alexander Petrovic

Casey DeSmith

Jake Oettinger

Scratched: Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Oskar Back (undisclosed), Jamie Benn (collapsed lung), Matt Duchene (upper body)

Status report

Karlsson will make his season debut in place of Lekkerimaki, a forward. … Duchene will not play after a collision with Minnesota Wild defenseman Jake Middleton in the third period of a 5-2 win Tuesday; Stars coach Glen Gulutzan said the center “was close” but will be kept out of the lineup as a precaution.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Hart to join Golden Knights organization

Schaefer, McDavid connection goes beyond being No. 1 draft picks

'Welcome to the NHL' goes behind scenes of Draft with 'Class of 2025'

NHL Status Report: Duchene out for Stars against Canucks

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

AHL notebook: Bonk, Perreault among top rookies in Eastern Conference

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Blackhawks pull away from Blues with 5 unanswered goals

Hayton, Peterka score, Mammoth win home opener against Flames

Tkachuk out at least 4 weeks for Senators with hand injury

Sabres score 8 goals, defeat Senators for 1st win

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, McDavid face off when Islanders host Oilers

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey pool draft kit, cheat sheet

Panthers facing 'fear' as injuries pile up early in season

Kane helps Red Wings defeat Panthers for 3rd win in row

NHL Status Report: Markstrom out 'a couple of weeks' for Devils