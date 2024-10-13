Coach’s Challenge: UTA @ NYR – 4:54 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: New York

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – No Goal New York

Explanation: Video review supported the Referee’s call on the ice that New York’s Matt Rempe made incidental contact with Utah goaltender Connor Ingram in the crease which impaired his ability to play his position prior to Victor Mancini’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, that “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge