Challenge Initiated By: Utah

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal New York

Explanation: After video review, it was determined that the incidental contact between New York’s Anthony Duclair and Utah’s goaltender Connor Ingram did not impair his ability to play his position, therefore, did not constitute goaltender interference.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge