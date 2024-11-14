Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ WSH – 10:32 of the Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Washington

Explanation: Video review determined Washington’s Nic Dowd impaired Joseph Woll’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to John Carlson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

