Maple Leafs at Kings 

MAPLE LEAFS (17-10-7) at KINGS (20-8-5)

10:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Nicholas Robertson -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Pontus Holmberg, Connor Timmins, William Lagesson

Injured: John Klingberg (hip), Joseph Woll (lower body), Ryan Reaves (lower body)

Kings projected lineup

Quinton Byfield -- Anze Kopitar -- Adrian Kempe

Trevor Moore -- Phillip Danault -- Kevin Fiala

Alex Laferriere -- Pierre-Luc Dubois -- Arthur Kaliyev

Carl Grundstrom -- Blake Lizotte -- Trevor Lewis

Mikey Anderson -- Drew Doughty

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Matt Roy

Andreas Englund -- Jordan Spence

Cam Talbot

David Rittich

Scratched: Tobias Bjornfot, Jaret-Anderson Dolan

Injured: Pheonix Copley (undisclosed), Viktor Arvidsson (lower body)

Status report

Kampf is expected to return to the lineup after being scratched for a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. … Jones is expected to make his sixth start in eight games. ... Hildeby was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Monday and will dress as the backup. … Ilya Samsonov was assigned to the AHL on Monday after the goalie cleared waivers. … Talbot is expected to start for the seventh time in nine games after not participating in an optional practice Tuesday.