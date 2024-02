Maple Leafs at Blues

MAPLE LEAFS (29-16-8) at BLUES (29-23-2)

1 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNO

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Nicholas Robertson

Noah Gregor -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

TJ Brodie -- Timothy Liljegren

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Marshall Rifai -- Max Lajoie

Ilya Samsonov

Martin Jones

Scratched: Mark Giordano, Pontus Holmberg

Injured: Calle Jarnkrok (broken knuckle), Connor Timmins (mononucleosis), Joseph Woll (lower body), William Lagesson (upper body)

Suspended: Morgan Rielly

Blues projected lineup

Pavel Buchnevich -- Robert Thomas -- Jordan Kyrou

Jake Neighbours -- Brayden Schenn -- Kasperi Kapanen

Brandon Saad -- Kevin Hayes -- Sammy Blais

Alexey Toropchenko -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Nathan Walker

Nick Leddy -- Colton Parayko

Torey Krug -- Matt Kessel

Marco Scandella -- Calle Rosen

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nikita Alexandrov, Tyler Tucker

Injured: Justin Faulk (lower body), Scott Perunovich (lower body)

Status report

Tavares practiced Sunday and could play after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. ... Domi, Liljegren and McCabe took a maintenance day and each is a game-time decision. ... Lagesson, a defenseman, did not practice after he was injured in a 9-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. ... Rifai was recalled from Toronto of the American Hockey League on Sunday and could make his NHL debut. ... Blais and Toropchenko flipped positions at practice Sunday. ... Hofer could start after Binnington played the past four games. ... Perunovich, a defenseman, practiced but is expected to miss his seventh straight game.