Blue Jackets add veterans Monahan, Johnson to complement young core

On the cusp
David Jiricek, D: The 20-year-old is entering his third pro season since being selected No. 6 in the 2022 NHL Draft and is still looking to find a permanent spot with the Blue Jackets. He had 10 points (one goal, nine assists) in 43 games with Columbus last season and 19 points (seven goals, 12 assists) in 29 games with Cleveland of the American Hockey League, including a team-worst minus-16 rating. In 14 Calder Cup Playoff games, he had 11 points (three goals, eight assists). … Denton Mateychuk, D: The 19-year-old had an impressive training camp last season and may be ready to make the jump to the NHL, although Waddell said there is no reason to rush him. He joined Cleveland in the AHL after Moose Jaw (Western Hockey League) was eliminated from the Memorial Cup and had three assists and was plus-5 in four AHL playoff games. The No. 12 pick in 2022, Mateychuk had 75 points (17 goals, 58 assists) in 52 regular-season games and 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 20 playoff games for Moose Jaw. … Cayden Lindstrom, F: The 18-year-old was the No. 4 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft and will be given an opportunity to make the Blue Jackets roster out of camp, but is expected to return to Medicine Hat (WHL), where he had 46 points (27 goals, 19 assists) in 32 games last season. He has the size (6-foot-3, 210 pounds) the Blue Jackets covet down the middle and the skills to be dominant.