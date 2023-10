Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1

Overreactions at the beginning of the season can be infuriating. They can also be fun.

We're choosing to have some fun.

The first Super 16 of the regular season is in, and to no one's surprise the Vegas Golden Knights are the unanimous No. 1 team with a perfect start after a near perfect finish to last season.

So, clearly, they'll never lose, right?

Well …

The Carolina Hurricanes are in at No. 3 even though they've allowed 17 goals in three games. That has to be a growing problem for them, right?

Well …

Checking in at No. 4 are the Boston Bruins, who are off to a 2-0-0 start, so obviously they've got their center depth figured out and do not miss Patrice Bergeron or David Krejci at all, right?

Well …

It's overreaction week in the Super 16, though these rankings look right for what we have seen at the start of the season.