Situation Room Initiated Challenge: EDM @ BUF – 4:58 of Overtime

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: NHL Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: No goal Buffalo

Explanation: Video review determined that Buffalo’s Alex Tuch preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Owen Power’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 0:21 (4:39 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Situation Room

Video Review: STL @ NYR – 7:39 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: CHI @ WSH – 14:21 of the First Period

Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ FLA – 17:06 of the Third Period

Video Review: CGY @ FLA – 13:12 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ NJD – 12:42 of the Second Period

Video Review: NSH @ CBJ – 14:16 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ COL – 17:40 of the Third Period

Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ ARI – 2:00 of the Third Period

Video Review: BUF @ NSH - 6:43 of the Third Period

Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ ARI – 6:59 of the Second Period

Video Review: MIN @ ARI – 1:42 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: CGY @ TBL – 9:25 of the Second Period

Video Review: BUF @ TOR – 17:51 of the First Period

Coach’s Challenge: MTL @ NSH – 16:58 of the Third Period

Video Review: CHI @ ARI – 7:53 of the Second Period

Video Review: NYR @ TOR – Shootout

Video Review: SJS @ DAL – 17:16 of the Second Period

Coach’s Challenge: MIN @ STL – 12:53 of the Second Period