Nylander plays rock star for Maple Leafs, hockey at Global Series Sweden

STOCKHOLM -- A murmur of anticipation rippled through Avicii Arena when William Nylander turned on the jets down the left wing midway through overtime Sunday.

For the past six days, it was as if the Toronto Maple Leafs forward had owned Sweden's largest city, if not the hockey world.

Why wouldn't he own this moment too?

In the end, he did just that, cutting past the Minnesota Wild defense and deking around goalie Marc-Andre Fleury for the winning goal at 3:09 of OT to give the Maple Leafs a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Once again, he played the role of rock star.

Of course he did. That's what the script called for.

If there was a script.

"I don't think it could have gone any better for him," teammate Morgan Rielly said of the game, if not the entire experience at the 2023 NHL Global Series Sweden presented by Fastenal.

The fans agreed, rising up en masse to all hail the Swedish star. The normally laid-back Nylander fed off their emotion, gesturing his hand in the air like a conquering hero.

Which he was.

Again.

"He's got such confidence and swagger now that he feels like he can change a game at any point in time," Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said.