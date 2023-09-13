Bastian reports live from VMAs pink carpet at Prudential Center

Short Shifts

New York Mets give away hockey-style jerseys

Vesey, Haula, Clutterbuck visit Mets during hockey jersey night
Alex Ovechkin joins Washington Commanders NFL season opener

Ovechkin joins Commanders before NFL team’s season opener
Ducks show off baseball skills before Angels game

Ducks show off some baseball skills at Angel Stadium
Nevada Little League team poses with Stanley Cup

Little League World Series team from Nevada meets Stanley Cup
Bruins' Milan Lucic first pitch at Red Sox game

Lucic celebrates return to Bruins with 1st pitch at Fenway Park
Edmonton Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss as coach

Oilers list late locker room attendant Joey Moss on website
Golden Knights Alec Martinez reunites with Stanley Cup

Martinez of Golden Knights reunites with Stanley Cup on lake
Lightning visit Buccaneers training camp

Lightning visit Buccaneers at training camp, play catch with players
Erik Karlsson daughter receives 1 last visit from San Jose Sharks mascot

Karlsson's daughter receives 1 last visit from Sharks mascot
NHL Summer Sizzle New Jersey Devils Jack Hughes

NHL Summer Sizzle: Jack Hughes
Washington Capitals fan give aways to include Sonny Milano Chia Planter

Capitals to give away Milano Chia Planter, more fun items this season
Carey Price surprises youth players at Montreal Canadiens Hockey School

Price surprises youth players at Canadiens Hockey School
Zach Whitecloud takes Stanley Cup to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation

Whitecloud takes Stanley Cup to Sioux Valley Dakota Nation
LPGA golfer Gee Chun rocks Ottawa Senators jersey during practice round

LPGA golfer Chun rocks Senators jersey during practice round
NHL Summer Sizzle Edmonton Oilers Darnell Nurse

NHL Summer Sizzle: Darnell Nurse
Former NHL defenseman Ladislav Smid completes first half marathon

Smid crosses finish line of first half marathon
Savannah Bananas pitcher goes into hockey mode on mound

Savannah Bananas pitcher goes into hockey mode on mound
Golden Knights' Marchessault spends day with Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe trophy

Marchessault spends day with Stanley Cup, Conn Smythe trophies

Bastian reports live from VMAs pink carpet at Prudential Center

Devils forward interviews celebrities before awards show

Nate Bastian VMAs

© New Jersey Devils

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Prudential Center looked a little different to Nathan Bastian on Tuesday.

The New Jersey Devils forward interviewed music stars and celebrities on the MTV Music Video Awards pink carpet which was held at “The Rock” for the third time.

Bastian reported live alongside four-time Grammy nominee Lenesha Randolph, who also sings background vocals for Lauryn Hill, on the Devils’ and Prudential Center’s social media accounts.

Videos of the duo's interviews with rapper Kaliii, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were posted by the Prudential Center.

Some of Bastian's Devils teammates also attended the awards show.

Unfortunately, Bastian wasn’t able to nab an interview with Taylor Swift, but there’s always next year.