Bastian reports live from VMAs pink carpet at Prudential Center

The Prudential Center looked a little different to Nathan Bastian on Tuesday.
The New Jersey Devils forward interviewed music stars and celebrities on the MTV Music Video Awards pink carpet which was held at “The Rock” for the third time.
Bastian reported live alongside four-time Grammy nominee Lenesha Randolph, who also sings background vocals for Lauryn Hill, on the Devils’ and Prudential Center’s social media accounts.
Videos of the duo's interviews with rapper Kaliii, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and WWE stars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford were posted by the Prudential Center.
Some of Bastian's Devils teammates also attended the awards show.
Unfortunately, Bastian wasn’t able to nab an interview with Taylor Swift, but there’s always next year.