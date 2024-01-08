5-year-old’s cute moments captured before serving as Penguins Junior Starter

Little Penguins team member mic’d up, joins Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh players for national anthem

Crosby Penguins kid split

© Pittsburgh Penguins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Samantha Britt isn’t on camera very often, but all hockey fans should be glad she was on Saturday.

The 5-year-old Pitsburgh Penguins fan was mic’d up as she got ready for her stint as the team's Junior Starter for a game against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and the results couldn’t have been cuter.

Britt is a member of Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins, a youth hockey program that introduces the sport to hockey players between 5 and 9 years old.

Before her big moment on the ice, Britt told her dad that she wanted to stand next to Crosby but couldn’t remember his jersey number. Once her dad reminded her that Crosby wears 87, she knew exactly where to go. (We think Crosby will forgive her for forgetting his number.)

Matter of fact, she was so confident in where to go, she told her dad not to be concerned as she was getting ready to skate out to the team.

“Don’t worry,” she said to her dad in the video. “I should know because the Penguins will be right there. Don’t you worry about it, dude!”

After the national anthem was done, Britt got a big smile and a “good job,” from Crosby before she skated off the ice, taking a small but cute tumble on the way.

Not a bad start to a hockey career for the young girl.

Short Shifts

Halifax Mooseheads Timbits youth hockey entrance

Youth hockey players take ice for QMJHL's Mooseheads to cutest results
NHL best saves 2023-24 season

Save of the Season? Fleury goes full split for glove save, also makes amazing diving effort
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
Adam Graves, Arron Asham PWHL New York ceremonial puck drop

Graves, Asham drop ceremonial puck at PWHL New York home opener
Will Ferrell Mookie Betts LA Kings chant

Ferrell, Betts, fire up Kings fans on Dodgers night in L.A.
NHL All Star Vatrano Anaheim Ducks family

Ducks forward Vatrano gets NHL All-Star news from baby daughter
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? McLeod spins around for sweet backhand goal
Patrice Bergeron announces Hilary Knight PWHL Boston captain

Bergeron welcomes Hilary Knight as inaugural team captain for PWHL Boston
Seattle Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish

Kraken enter Winter Classic through tossed fish at T-Mobile Park
Seattle Kraken, Vegas Golden Knights Winter Classic outfits

Kraken, Golden Knights arrive to Winter Classic representing cities in style
Marshawn Lynch rocks Seattle Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Lynch rocks Kraken Winter Classic sweater before Seahawks game
Marc-Andre Fleury 1000 NHL games celebrated by Minnesota

Wild shower Fleury with flowers ahead of 1,000th NHL game
Short Shifts top stories 2023

Top NHL.com Short Shifts stories for 2023
Devils' Kevin Bahl billet family celebrates 100 NHL game

Bahl’s billet family supports him during 100th NHL game in Ottawa
Svechnikov hat trick Pyotr Kochetkov Hurricanes

Hurricanes teammate Kochetkov has gift for Svechnikov after hat trick
Wild Marc-Andre Fleury gets back at Brandon Duhaime

Fleury gets back at Duhaime for calling him '50' in interview
Trevor Zegras dedicates Michigan goal to fan battling cancer

Zegras dedicates ‘Michigan’ goal to young fan battling cancer