“Just wanted to wish the Garden State a happy birthday,” Hischier said in the video.

Meanwhile, NJ Devil popped the confetti to celebrate the big day.

Other New Jersey celebrities such as Tommy DeVito and Justin Pugh from the New York Giants, “Jersey Shore” star Mike Sorrentino and Tony-nominated actor Kevin Chamberlin also took part in the birthday video.

We’re sure they all had a taylor ham (or pork roll), egg and cheese bagel to help celebrate.