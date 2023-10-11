Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener

Short Shifts

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

New Jersey Devils fans have a lot to be excited about ahead of the season opener on Thursday, but we're not just talking about the team on the ice.

This season, fans will have a chance to get a taste of Jersey at concessions stands around The Prudential Center thanks to a new partnership with Levy Restaurants.

The Prudential Center and Levy revealed its new menu on Wednesday inside the new Prudential Lounge at the arena. The menu includes all the fan favorites, some with a New Jersey twist.

“We want New Jersey to shine,” said executive chef Aron Zaks at the event. “We are all about New Jersey and New Jersey culture and New Jersey foods and that’s really what inspired us to make this menu the way we did.”

The “sleeper hit” of the menu for Zaks is the Jersey Ripper hotdog, a foot-long deep-fried dog with secret slaw, grilled peppers and onions, and Jersey Jack Relish.

Zaks also picked out the Honey Hen sandwich as a must-try on the menu. The sandwich includes a crispy fried chicken breast drizzled with hot honey, topped with local white cheddar cheese. The chicken is hand-breaded and is made and marinated in-house, topped with a brioche bun toasted with honey butter.

“That’s the one,” Zaks said. “If there was going to be a one, that’s the one.”

Devils president Jake Reynolds also indulged in the food tasting fun on Wednesday and picked out the Honey Hen and Jersey Ripper as a couple of his favorites as well.

“[It’s] a 10 out of 10,” Reynolds said. “The Jersey Ripper is also a 10 out of 10. I don’t think you can go wrong.

“As we were going into this process, one of our key focal points was, ‘How do we elevate the fan experience?’ ” Reynolds added. “And we know food and beverage is a significant part of that fan experience. … I’m excited for our fans to get into the building, test it, try it and give us their feedback.”

Fans will have the opportunity to try the new menu for themselves on Thursday as the Devils host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m.

“It’s just an incredible opportunity to partner with Levy, who is best in class in terms of what they do," Reynolds said. "And being able to align our two visions in terms of that experience that we want to be able to deliver to our fans and actually seeing it come to fruition, to be able to see it [Thursday] night with a sold-out crowd in this building with this team, it’s going to be a special night and a special season.”