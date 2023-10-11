Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener

New Jersey Devils fans have a lot to be excited about ahead of the season opener on Thursday, but we're not just talking about the team on the ice.

This season, fans will have a chance to get a taste of Jersey at concessions stands around The Prudential Center thanks to a new partnership with Levy Restaurants.

The Prudential Center and Levy revealed its new menu on Wednesday inside the new Prudential Lounge at the arena. The menu includes all the fan favorites, some with a New Jersey twist.

“We want New Jersey to shine,” said executive chef Aron Zaks at the event. “We are all about New Jersey and New Jersey culture and New Jersey foods and that’s really what inspired us to make this menu the way we did.”

The “sleeper hit” of the menu for Zaks is the Jersey Ripper hotdog, a foot-long deep-fried dog with secret slaw, grilled peppers and onions, and Jersey Jack Relish.

Zaks also picked out the Honey Hen sandwich as a must-try on the menu. The sandwich includes a crispy fried chicken breast drizzled with hot honey, topped with local white cheddar cheese. The chicken is hand-breaded and is made and marinated in-house, topped with a brioche bun toasted with honey butter.

“That’s the one,” Zaks said. “If there was going to be a one, that’s the one.”