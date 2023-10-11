Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval

The New England Patriots kicked off the NHL season in the best way they know how, by testing their hockey knowledge.
In a video posted by the football team on social media, various Patriots players had to guess the meaning behind hockey terms.
NFL players seem to know their terminology in social media video
The players were asked to define terms like biscuit (puck), gino (goal) and tendy (goalie).
To add to the theme, the microphone used to record the video was clipped onto a hockey stick (aka a twig, as some of the Patriots players learned).
The guys showed that they know their hockey, and the Bruins showed their approval on social media.
Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. put a bow on the video with a hefty “Go Bruins!” before Boston’s season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.