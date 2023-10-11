Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval

Short Shifts

Minnesota Wild pack school bus for first day of season

Wild pack school bus for 1st day of season in funny video
New Jersey Devils new food items at Prudential Center

Prudential Center reveals new menu ahead of Devils season opener
Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview

Cooper laughs it up with former Lightning player Callahan during interview
Connor Bedard forgets stick before NHL debut

Bedard forgets to take stick before NHL debut
Vegas Golden Knights star in ESPN commercial

Golden Knights keep Stanley Cup clean in new ESPN commercial
Mitchell Marner Auston Matthews prank customers at Sobeys

Marner, Matthews prank customers at Sobeys grocery store
Golden Knights light torch at 'Monday Night Football' game

Golden Knights light torch ahead of Raiders' 'Monday Night Football' game
Mike Krzyzewski visits Carolina Hurricanes ahead of season

Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season
Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Nashville mayor Freddie O’Connell announces Oct. 10 as Predators Golden Pride Day
Golden Knights show off stunning Stanley Cup rings

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings
Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Stanley Cup visits IIHF World Girls Hockey Weekend at Golden Knights practice rink
Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Fans show support for Miller, Rangers during autograph signing at NHL Store
Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Tie Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop
Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Penguins fan celebrates 88th birthday at first hockey game
Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Capitals pose with their dogs, rescue animals for annual calendar
Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Panthers visit Universal Studios amusement park
Penguins wear Sidney Crosby Nova Scotia ties

Penguins wear matching Nova Scotia tartan neckties to preseason game
Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Comedian Kreischer, star of 'The Machine,' takes to ice with Ducks

Patriots guess unique hockey terms, Bruins show approval

NFL players seem to know their terminology in social media video

Patriots guess hockey terms split

© New England Patriots

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The New England Patriots kicked off the NHL season in the best way they know how, by testing their hockey knowledge.

In a video posted by the football team on social media, various Patriots players had to guess the meaning behind hockey terms.

The players were asked to define terms like biscuit (puck), gino (goal) and tendy (goalie).

To add to the theme, the microphone used to record the video was clipped onto a hockey stick (aka a twig, as some of the Patriots players learned).

The guys showed that they know their hockey, and the Bruins showed their approval on social media.

Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. put a bow on the video with a hefty “Go Bruins!” before Boston’s season opener against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.