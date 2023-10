The Minnesota Wild hopped onto the magic Gus Bus.

The Wild lined up at the bus stop for their first day of the season in a new video posted by the team on social media.

With their paper bag lunches in hand, the teammates anxiously waited for their ride to pull up.

Defenseman Brock Faber's mom, Karri, made an appearance to give her son his glasses that he forgot.

“Mom, stop!” Faber said in the video.