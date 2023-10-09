Short Shifts

Freddie OConnell announces Predators Golden Pride Day

Golden Knights show off stunning, extra-versatile Stanley Cup rings

Stanley Cup visits youth girls hockey players

Rangers' Miller meets fans at signing event

Domi walks out with Drake during Toronto concert stop

Pittsburgh Penguins fan attends first hockey game

Washington Capitals canine calendar photoshoot

Florida Panthers visit Universal Studios in Orlando

Penguins wear Sidney Crosby Nova Scotia ties

Comedian Kreischer takes ice with Ducks

Drew Brees reads Ducks starters, performs ceremonial puck drop in San Diego

Young Pittsburgh Penguins fan gets puck from Sidney Crosby

Maple Leafs and Blue Jays players hang out

Pete Davison Photobombs Sean Durzi and fan

Stanley Cup brought to Golden Knights fan's gravesite

Winnipeg Jets Royal Canadian Air Force alternate jersey

Jonathan Quicks New York Rangers Hey Hey Hey goalie mask

Wild honor North Stars with new alternate 78s uniforms

Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season

Legendary retired basketball coach speaks to hockey players at team meeting

Krzyzewski with Hurricanes

© Carolina Hurricanes

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

The Carolina Hurricanes welcomed in one of the most legendary basketball coaches of all time on Monday, former Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski.

Krzyzewski spoke with the team at PNC Arena, just 20 miles from where he used to coach.

After Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour introduced Krzyzewski, the five-time national champion coach addressed the team.

“You guys have unified our area,” Krzyzewski said to the team in a video posted on social media. “People love you and admire you and they also want you to win.”

The Hurricanes drop the puck on their season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.