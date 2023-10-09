Krzyzewski visits Hurricanes ahead of NHL season

The Carolina Hurricanes welcomed in one of the most legendary basketball coaches of all time on Monday, former Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski.
Krzyzewski spoke with the team at PNC Arena, just 20 miles from where he used to coach.
Legendary retired basketball coach speaks to hockey players at team meeting
After Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour introduced Krzyzewski, the five-time national champion coach addressed the team.
“You guys have unified our area,” Krzyzewski said to the team in a video posted on social media. “People love you and admire you and they also want you to win.”
The Hurricanes drop the puck on their season on Wednesday at 7 p.m. against the Ottawa Senators.