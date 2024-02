Jeremy Swayman and Thatcher Demko are hugging it out.

On Thursday, the Boston Bruins goalie told reporters that he and the Vancouver Canucks goalie made up after the hug-snub-seen-around-the-world during the All-Star Game last weekend.

During the Skills Competition, Swayman gave out his famous hugs to the All-Star goalies as they headed out to the ice for their event.

Demko walked past Swayman and left him hanging in the viral video.