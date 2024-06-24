UFC fighters St-Pierre, Usman make friendly wager ahead of Game 7

Accomplished athletes put push-ups on the line to see their team win Stanley Cup

UFC fighters make friendly wager on Game 7

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Legendary UFC fighters Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman are taking their competition out of the octagon on Monday, but maybe not in the way that you’re thinking.

The acclaimed fighters agreed on a friendly wager ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) and the bet is pretty simple: If the Oilers win, Usman (a Panthers fan) has to do 30 push-ups in an Oilers sweater. If the Panthers win, St-Pierre (an Oilers fan) has to do 30 push-ups in a Panthers sweater.

In a video on social media, St-Pierre, widely regarded as one of the best MMA fighters of all time, introduced his bet to the former Welterweight champion, who was more than happy to accept the wager.

“So just because y’all got a little momentum right now, you think that the Oilers are going to come to Florida and take our Stanley Cup trophy away?” Usman said to St-Pierre in the video. “Not going to happen, Georges. It’s not going to happen. So, I accept your bet.”

Usman even went as far as to take a jab at St-Pierre’s workout routine, saying he hopes the Canadian fighter will be in shape for the push-ups.

Usman has made appearances at Amerant Bank Arena throughout these playoffs, including Game 5 of the Cup Final.

Only time will tell which hockey fan is going to have to drop and give 30.

