UFC fighters St-Pierre, Usman make friendly wager ahead of Game 7

Legendary UFC fighters Georges St-Pierre and Kamaru Usman are taking their competition out of the octagon on Monday, but maybe not in the way that you’re thinking.
The acclaimed fighters agreed on a friendly wager ahead of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers at Amerant Bank Arena (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) and the bet is pretty simple: If the Oilers win, Usman (a Panthers fan) has to do 30 push-ups in an Oilers sweater. If the Panthers win, St-Pierre (an Oilers fan) has to do 30 push-ups in a Panthers sweater.