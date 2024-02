The Carolina Hurricanes should probably stick to stealing hearts on the ice.

In a social media video posted by the Hurricanes, players named their best pickup lines in honor of Valentine’s Day.

Some Hurricanes were hesitant to share their moves.

Seth Jarvis answered that he “plays the long game.”

Andrei Svechnikov keeps it simple, by introducing himself and then asking for the girl’s name.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi ended the video with a laugh.

“Best pick up line, I don’t need one."