Bruins fan asks for team selfie before deployment with sign on big screen

Team notices message, fulfills wish after game on Sunday

Bruins sign split

© Boston Bruins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

Boston Bruins fan Gage Styron traveled to TD Garden for Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a special sign for the team.

The sign said: “Deploying in 4 days. Team selfie?????????”

Styron is deploying to Bahrain on Thursday and wanted to make one more Bruins memory before heading overseas.

He ended up on the big screen with his sign and gained the attention of the team.

After the Bruins’ 3-1 win, the team welcomed Styron into their locker room to fulfill his request. Styron got photos with Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy and other Bruins.

Those pics are keepers, for sure.

Related Content

Brad Marchand emerging as true leader of Boston Bruins 

Marchand’s big weekend cements status of ‘true leader’ of Bruins 
Patrice Bergeron makes debut in Boston Bruins alumni game

Bergeron makes Bruins Alumni debut in charity game

Short Shifts

NHL team theme night celebrations 2023-24

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
McDavid inducted to Canadian Walk of Fame

McDavid celebrates induction to Canadian Walk of Fame
NHL Power Players Youth Advisory Board 5th year

NHL Power Players youth advisory board back for 5th season with more big ideas
New York Rangers unveil new third jerseys

Rangers unveil new navy blue third jersey for this season
Tristan Jarry Penguins goalie goal

Jarry celebrated for scoring Penguins' 1st goalie goal
Mitch Marner struggles to get mouth guard out of helmet

Marner struggles to remove mouth guard from face mask
Seth Rogen performs puck drop at Los Angeles Kings game

Seth Rogen performs ceremonial puck drop before Kings game
Carl Banks, PK Subban release Black Ice Collection

Banks, Subban talk nostalgia, authenticity with 'The Black Ice Collection'
Travis Kelce fumbles Connor Bedard name on podcast

Travis Kelce fumbles Bedard’s name, wants to lace up skates with Blackhawks
Jack Hughes joins The Eli Manning Show

Hughes joins 'The Eli Manning Show,' shoots 'puck goals' at MetLife Stadium
Seattle Sounders Stefan Frei wears Kraken Winter Classic jersey

Sounders goalie Frei rocks Kraken Winter Classic jersey ahead of playoff game
William Nylander Alex Nylander playful before matchup

Nylander brothers get playful before matchup against each other 
New York Islanders celebrate Cal Clutterbuck 1000 NHL game

Islanders celebrate Clutterbuck’s 1,000th NHL game with ceremony
Henrik Lundqvist ceremonial puck drop

Lundqvist leads ceremonial puck drop in return to New York
Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in Rock, Paper, Scissors
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Nashville Predators honor former GM David Poile

Predators honor former GM Poile with special pregame ceremony
Cal Clutterbuck kids make sign for 1000 NHL games

Clutterbuck’s kids make homemade sign to celebrate 1,000th NHL game 