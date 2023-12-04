Bruins fan asks for team selfie before deployment with sign on big screen

Boston Bruins fan Gage Styron traveled to TD Garden for Sunday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets with a special sign for the team.

The sign said: “Deploying in 4 days. Team selfie?????????”

Styron is deploying to Bahrain on Thursday and wanted to make one more Bruins memory before heading overseas.

He ended up on the big screen with his sign and gained the attention of the team.

After the Bruins’ 3-1 win, the team welcomed Styron into their locker room to fulfill his request. Styron got photos with Jeremy Swayman, Charlie McAvoy and other Bruins.