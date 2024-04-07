Young Bruins fan dances behind Panthers player in penalty box

No one ever wants to get sent to the penalty box, but under these entertaining conditions maybe that will change.

A young Boston Bruins fan at TD Garden went all out with some dance moves - despite there being no music playing at the time - while sitting behind Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich on Saturday.

The youngster quickly moved on from the dancing to the tongue-sticking-out in disgust move before a quick fake vomit in the opposing player's direction. There was never a better time for that protective glass to be there.

And while Gadjovich seemingly didn't see the young fan's antics, one thing is for certain: that kid knew exactly where the camera was.