Skip to Main Content
NEWS
VIDEO
SCORES
Navigation Menu
SCHEDULE
STANDINGS
STATS
EDGE
PLAYERS
FANTASY
NHL UNITES
TEAMS
SHOP
SHOP
NHL Shop
Auctions
Jerseys
Men
Women
Kids
Photos.com
NHL Shop - NYC
TICKETS
EN
English
Français
Deutsch
Suomi
Svenska
Čeština
Slovenčina
Español
News Home
Super 16
Prospects
Trade Coverage
Player Safety
Situation Room
Stadium Series
Latest News
NHL Status Report: Stolarz assigned to AHL by Maple Leafs on conditioning loan
Jan 21, 2026
Rink construction begins in Tampa for ‘super, super cool’ Stadium Series
Jan 20, 2026
Brodin, Carlsson unlikely to play for Team Sweden at Olympics: report
Jan 20, 2026
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Jan 20, 2026
Williams, Crow-Armstrong take in Blackhawks game
Jan 20, 2026
NHL's 'My World' YouTube docuseries stars Hurricanes' Aho
Jan 20, 2026
NHL EDGE stats behind Bussi's record-breaking start for Hurricanes
Jan 20, 2026
Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz
Jan 20, 2026
2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker
Jan 20, 2026
NHL On Tap: McDavid looks to extend personal point streak against Devils
Jan 20, 2026
NHL EDGE stats: Impact of Tkachuk’s return on Panthers
Jan 20, 2026
Complete men's hockey rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics
Jan 20, 2026
NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats
Jan 20, 2026
NHL EDGE stats: Andersson trade solidifies Golden Knights defense
Jan 20, 2026
Duclair scores twice, Islanders hand Canucks 11th straight loss
Jan 20, 2026
Gauthier scores 2 on birthday, Ducks hold off Rangers for 4th win in row
Jan 20, 2026
Sherwood traded to Sharks by Canucks
Jan 20, 2026
Foote receives support as Canucks coach from GM despite struggles
Jan 20, 2026
Nemec scores in OT, Devils edge Flames
Jan 20, 2026
Knight makes 32 saves, Blackhawks shut out Jets to spoil Toews' return
Jan 20, 2026
Konecny scores twice, Flyers defeat Golden Knights to end 6-game skid
Jan 20, 2026
MacLean says upcoming Devils Ring of Honor induction 'nice closure' in Q&A with NHL.com
Jan 20, 2026
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Jan 20, 2026
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Jan 20, 2026
Close