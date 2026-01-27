Latest News

NHL Status Report: Edvinsson out through Olympic break for Red Wings

Foligno Face-Off returns to raise more money for breast cancer research

Stadium Series field design to have pirate theme for Bruins-Lightning

Rust suspended 3 games for actions in Penguins game

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Demko to have hip surgery, miss rest of season for Canucks

Johansson, Hampus Lindholm added to Team Sweden roster for Olympics

Malinski signs 4-year contract with Avalanche

Panarin could be trade target Capitals need for playoff push

NHL players on rosters for 2026 Winter Olympics

Team Sweden roster for 2026 Winter Olympics includes Ekman-Larsson, Wallstedt

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

Sittler’s 10-point night for Maple Leafs stands test of time

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

McDavid, Matthews say Sittler's record 10-point game unlikely to be broken

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

NHL On Tap: Kane faces Kings 2 points from passing Modano as top U.S.-born scorer

4 Nations participants have big advantage going into Olympics

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for today

Ekholm gets 1st NHL hat trick, Oilers end Ducks' winning streak at 7

Robertson caps comeback in OT, Rangers cool off Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings