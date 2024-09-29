Sabres ‘ready to go’ with regular season set to start Friday against Devils

Buffalo heads to Prague to gear up for NHL Global Series Czechia

BUF ready for season opener against NJD GS

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

MUNICH -- The Buffalo Sabres begin the 2024-25 regular season on Friday, but for them, it’s already arrived.

"It feels like it's here," coach Lindy Ruff said.

That was the feeling around the team Sunday after they went through an energetic near hour-long practice at SAP Garden here before boarding a flight to Prague.

It’s at 02 Arena in Prague where they will play regular-season games against New Jersey Devils on Friday (1 p.m. ET; NHLN, SN) and Saturday (10 a.m. ET; NHLN, SN) in the 2024 NHL Global Series Czechia presented by Fastenal.

They still have three more practices -- Monday, Wednesday and Thursday -- and a morning skate Friday before the puck officially drops, but flying into the city where they will start the regular season has given the Sabres that feeling of excitement that it's here.

They said they didn't have that in Munich upon arriving Wednesday. It didn't even feel that way after they defeated EHC Red Bull Munchen 5-0 in the 2024 NHL Global Series Challenge Germany presented by Fastenal on Friday.

"Even after the game against Red Bull we're sitting there and we're saying, 'We've still got a week,' " forward Alex Tuch said. "Now it's five days. Tomorrow will make it four. You're just like ready to go, ready to go, and I think this group is the most ready we've been going into a season. I think not only myself but just watching the group and how we played the preseason games, the mentality we had going into all these games, I think it's been phenomenal. We're playing the way we need to play to win some games."

The big question is can they do that when it counts.

"I think it is a mindset change," Ruff said. "You know you can make a lot of plays in preseason that don't matter. Now can you make them when they do matter? Can you make that play under pressure? Can you find that outlet when you're under pressure when plays really mean something, whether it means creating an opportunity or giving up an opportunity?"

Ruff, who is beginning his second stint as coach of the Sabres, said his team will continue to work on the mindset and all systems, especially special teams, in the next three practices. But they also want to continue to enjoy themselves away from the rink in Prague just like they did in Munich.

The entire team and support staff went to Oktoberfest on Saturday night and spent their time in the Hacker Festzvelt tent. They all wore the same lederhosen that they wore into SAP Garden for the game Friday.

It was an experience to say the least.

Sabres wear lederhosen ahead of 2024 Global Series Germany game

"Saying you went, for sure, it's pretty cool," forward Jack Quinn said. "It probably was more than what I expected. I mean it was huge."

Quinn joked that he thought forward Ryan McLeod had the most fun of everybody. But then McLeod also scored a shootout winner to end practice Sunday, "so maybe it works," Quinn said, laughing.

The team outing was especially meaningful for JJ Peterka, who is from Munich.

"Awesome, unreal," Peterka said. "Everybody was there having a really good time, just getting closer. It's such a team bonding thing and I was really happy that the guys liked the German culture so much and enjoyed it so much. It was awesome."

Sabres forward JJ Peterka Mic'd Up during Global Series

Forwards Jiri Kulich and Lukas Rousek, the two Czech-born Sabres players, now get their chance to show off a little bit of their culture. There is already one off-ice excursion planned, a post-practice trip to the Museum of Fantastic Illusions on Monday.

"We've obviously got a couple guys that are from that area and I think Rousek actually lives in Prague," Ruff said. "I think they'll feel the same way."

But now the most important for the Sabres, who haven’t made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2011, is putting in the prep work so they can make this entire near two-week trip worthwhile by starting the regular season the right way.

It's here, well, almost.

"This is a business trip," Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams said. "We're here to win hockey games. It's a good experience to be together, but we know we need to start and start on time."

Related Content

Ruff eyes Stanley Cup with Sabres in 3rd stint with team

Global Series blog: Owen Power

Peterka's pride shows through as Sabres win Global Series Challenge game in hometown of Munich

Sabres blank EHC Red Bull Munchen in NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

Sabres wear lederhosen for arrival at Global Series Challenge game

Dahlin humbled to be named Sabres captain ahead of Global Series Challenge Germany

Sabres bond during Bayern Munich soccer stadium tour in Germany

Sabres thrilled to open new arena with NHL Global Series Challenge Germany

Latest News

Training Camp Buzz: Pickard leaves Oilers preseason game after crease collision

Sept. 28: NHL Preseason Roundup

Canucks season preview: Demko's health, DeBrusk addition keys to playoff return

Lightning season preview: Entering new era with Guentzel

Giroux, family happy to have Hockeyville just 6-hour drive from home

Markstrom ready for fresh start with Devils heading into Global Series Czechia