MacKinnon extends streaks, Avalanche rally from down 4 to top Penguins in OT

MacKinnon has 76 points (28 goals, 48 assists) during his season-opening home streak, which is the second-longest in NHL history. Wayne Gretzky owns the longest at 40 games (Los Angeles Kings, 1988-89). MacKinnon also joined Gretzky as the only players in NHL history to have two different point streaks of 18 or more in the same season.

Jonathan Drouin had two goals including the OT winner and an assist for the Avalanche (46-20-5), who have won nine straight games. Alexandar Georgiev made 30 saves.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists for the Penguins (30-30-10), who have lost three straight and four of five (1-3-1). Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

Tristan Jarry replaced Nedeljkovic for 10:05 in the third period after a collision with Casey Mittelstadt. Jarry allowed one goal on five shots.

Just 25 seconds after the Penguins took a 4-0 lead, Sean Walker started the Avalanche comeback when he scored to make it 4-1 at 16:05 with a wrist shot from above the right circle through a screen.

Yakov Trenin made it 4-2 when he deflected Brandon Duhaime’s initial shot at 19:30 of the second.

Drouin cut the lead to 4-3 after he one-timed MacKinnon’s crossing pass that the right face-off dot at 3:32 of the third period.

MacKinnon tied the game 4-4 at 15:22 of the third, one-timing Drouin’s crossing pass short side on Jarry.

Drouin beat Kris Letan on the outside and waiting out the poke check from Nedeljkovic for the 5-4 final 54 seconds into overtime.

Jesse Puljujarvi scored to make it 1-0 Penguins at 7:53 of the first period when he knocked in a loose puck in the blue paint. Reilly Smith had deflected Crosby’s backhand shot off and over Georgiev.

Bryan Rust extended the lead to 2-0 when he drove around Josh Manson, cut across the crease, and tucked his shot past the toes of Georgiev at 15:11 of the period. Crosby picked the pocket of Mikko Rantanen in the neutral zone and sent the pass to Rust for the move.

Crosby scored to make it 3-0 at 10:47 of the second period, deflecting a pass from Valtteri Puustinen from the red line at the right side of the net at 10:47 of the second period.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph made it 4-0 Penguins with a shot from inside the blue line that made it through a screen at 15:40 of the second period.