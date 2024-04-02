Perron breaks tie late, Red Wings end Lightning’s 9-game point streak

Scores with 2:40 left for Detroit, which stops skid at 4 to gain in wild-card race

Recap: Red Wings at Lightning 4.1.24

By Corey Long
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

TAMPA -- David Perron scored the go-ahead goal with 2:40 remaining in the third period, and the Detroit Red Wings ended the Tampa Bay Lightning’s nine-game point streak with a 4-2 win at Amalie Arena on Monday.

Perron gave Detroit a 3-2 lead at 17:20 after tucking in a rebound off a shot from Moritz Seider following a face-off win in the offensive zone. Lucas Raymond scored an empty-net goal at 18:57 for the 4-2 final.

Patrick Kane and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings (37-30-8), who ended a four-game skid (0-3-1). Alex Lyon made 34 saves.

Anthony Cirelli and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning (41-26-7), who went 8-0-1 during their point streak. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves.

Stamkos tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 5:59 of the third, a one-timer off a touch pass from Brayden Point.

Kane gave Detroit a 1-0 lead 37 seconds into the second period with a backhand shot from the right circle.

Cirelli tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal at 8:36 on a wrist shot from the top of the right circle.

Fabbri put the Red Wings back ahead 2-1 at 3:40 of the third, beating Vasilevskiy on the backhand off a pass from J.T. Compher.

