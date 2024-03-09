Ingram, Coyotes blank Red Wings, hand them 4th loss in row 

McBain gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period. He put in a rebound in front after Liam O'Brien’s one-timer in the slot came back off the end boards for his first goal in the past 30 games dating to Dec. 27.

“It’s always a key to get off to a good start, we got a goal early and kind of built on that,” Cooley said. “It was nice to get a win on home ice, too. It was a solid effort from bottom to top.”

Kerfoot made it to 2-0 at 8:05, redirecting Jusso Valimaki’s shot from the blue line past Lyon.

“I thought the guys were ready to compete, but it was just an inability to compete early on,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “No energy, no pop, it goes into a little bit of detail, some easy goals against. It comes back to some [lack of] effort and detail.”

Cooley’s power-play goal pushed it to 3-0 at 17:04. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle off Matias Maccelli’s cross-ice pass.

“We’ve got to be ready right from the get-go, and [not] taking positives (out of losses) when we need points,” Red Wings forward Andrew Copp said. “We’ve got to focus on what we’ve been talking about for months now, team defense. … We’ve got plenty of capable players who can put the puck in the net, but we really [need] commitment to that defense.”