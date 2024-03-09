Ingram, Coyotes blank Red Wings, hand them 4th loss in row 

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Connor Ingram made 28 saves for the Arizona Coyotes, who handed the Detroit Red Wings their fourth straight loss with a 4-0 win at Mullett Arena on Friday.
Goalie ties for NHL lead with 6th shutout, Bjugstad has goal, assist for Arizona
Ingram’s sixth shutout of the season tied Tristan Jarry of the Pittsburgh Penguins for most in the NHL. He had lost nine straight decisions (0-7-2) after a 5-2 win against the Penguins on Jan. 22.
“Your goalie, when he makes the difference like that, that changes your team,” Arizona coach Andre Tourigny said. “I think you play [with] a kind of energy and confidence, and you know that if you make a few mistakes, [it won’t be] in the back of the net.”
Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist for the Coyotes (26-33-5), who had lost seven straight at home and 16 of 18 overall. Logan Cooley, Alex Kerfoot and Jack McBain scored.
“Honestly, it’s always nice when you can count on your goalie to make big saves back there,” Cooley said. “Some of those, he shouldn’t have had to make such tough saves, but he’s been a brick wall back there. He’s been unbelievable for us.”
Alex Lyon made 20 saves for the Red Wings (33-24-6), whose losing streak has come after they won six in a row. They have been outscored 20-5 during the skid.
“We’re in a little rut right now, but good teams find a way out of this stuff,” Detroit defenseman Jake Walman said. “Every team kind of goes through it, but this is crunch time right now and we’ve got to find a way out real quick.”
McBain gave the Coyotes a 1-0 lead at 2:35 of the first period. He put in a rebound in front after Liam O'Brien’s one-timer in the slot came back off the end boards for his first goal in the past 30 games dating to Dec. 27.
“It’s always a key to get off to a good start, we got a goal early and kind of built on that,” Cooley said. “It was nice to get a win on home ice, too. It was a solid effort from bottom to top.”
Kerfoot made it to 2-0 at 8:05, redirecting Jusso Valimaki’s shot from the blue line past Lyon.
“I thought the guys were ready to compete, but it was just an inability to compete early on,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “No energy, no pop, it goes into a little bit of detail, some easy goals against. It comes back to some [lack of] effort and detail.”
Cooley’s power-play goal pushed it to 3-0 at 17:04. He scored with a one-timer from the right circle off Matias Maccelli’s cross-ice pass.
“We’ve got to be ready right from the get-go, and [not] taking positives (out of losses) when we need points,” Red Wings forward Andrew Copp said. “We’ve got to focus on what we’ve been talking about for months now, team defense. … We’ve got plenty of capable players who can put the puck in the net, but we really [need] commitment to that defense.”
Bjugstad extended it to 4-0 at 8:16 of the second when his one-timer from the right circle off Nick Schmaltz’s pass from below the goal line beat Lyon.
“We know what the standings are, and we’ve got to put our best foot forward every game on,” Walman said. “We are finding ourselves behind sometimes, or find ourselves giving up easy chances and giving up leads. We just got to stay dialed in all the time.”
Notes: Detroit plays the second half of a back-to-back Saturday at the Vegas Golden Knights. … Bjugstad’s goal was his 300th NHL point (142 goals, 158 assists). He missed the Coyotes’ 5-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Thursday because his wife gave birth that night. … Arizona traded forward Jason Zucker to the Nashville Predators and defenseman Matt Dumba to the Tampa Bay Lightning earlier Friday. … Arizona defenseman Travis Dermott was scratched with an illness.