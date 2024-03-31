Blackhawks send Flyers to 4th straight loss

Tyson Foerster scored, and Samuel Ersson made 19 saves for Philadelphia (36-29-10), which fell into a tie with the Washington Capitals for third place in the Metropolitan Division and now holds the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, two points ahead of the Detroit Red Wings. Washington lost 3-2 to the Boston Bruins in the shootout Saturday.

The Flyers have played two more games than the Capitals and one more than the Red Wings.

"We didn't execute, we didn't make one play," Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said. "Maybe that's what needs to happen. I think we hit the bottom tonight here. Maybe that's what needs to happen for us to get back into it."

Tortorella said he felt some of his players looked tired from the grind of the season, especially defensemen Travis Sanheim (21:59 of ice time) and Cam York (24:46); it was the 17th straight game one or both have played at least 21:00. Sanheim, though, wasn't sure that was the problem Saturday.

"We should have a ton of energy, we're fighting for a playoff spot right now," Sanheim said. "Shouldn't be lacking energy there. ... I think we know it's a long year, lot of games played. Tonight was a big one we needed to have and unfortunately [we] didn't show up."

Philipp Kurashev, Lukas Reichel and Joey Anderson each had a goal and an assist, and Arvid Soderblom made 30 saves for Chicago (22-47-5), which has been eliminated from playoff contention.

"Probably our most complete game in some aspects," Foligno said. "I think we bent but didn't break, and I think that's a great sign for a club, where we didn't let the momentum swings go too far against us."