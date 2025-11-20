Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

EDGE stats: Surprise 2026 NHL Awards contenders

NHL Status Report: Hedman out weeks for Lightning

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Draisaitl, Guentzel face off when Oilers visit Lightning

NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender

NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide

NHL standings ‘crazy’ tight at quarter mark of season

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Wallstedt, Wild recover, hold off Hurricanes in shootout

Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

McAvoy has surgery, out indefinitely for Bruins

Flames score 4 times in 3rd, pull away from Sabres

Super 16: Wedgewood, Jarvis among Olympic candidates at 1st quarter of season 

Finnie honors mom’s battle with stick tribute on Red Wings’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night

NCAA notebook: Borgesi of Northeastern among top undrafted defensemen to watch

Finnie honors mom’s battle with stick tribute on Red Wings’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night

Leonard scores twice, Capitals hold off Oilers

NHL Status Report: Tkachuk back at practice with Senators after thumb surgery