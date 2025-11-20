Skip to Main Content
NEWS
VIDEO
SCORES
Navigation Menu
SCHEDULE
STANDINGS
STATS
EDGE
PLAYERS
FANTASY
NHL UNITES
TEAMS
SHOP
SHOP
NHL Shop
Auctions
Jerseys
Men
Women
Kids
Photos.com
NHL Shop - NYC
Get NHL Credit Card
TICKETS
EN
English
Français
Deutsch
Suomi
Svenska
Čeština
Slovenčina
Español
News Home
Super 16
Prospects
Draft Coverage Central
Player Safety
Situation Room
THE GR8 CHASE
Latest News
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Nov 20, 2025
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Nov 20, 2025
EDGE stats: Surprise 2026 NHL Awards contenders
Nov 20, 2025
NHL Status Report: Hedman out weeks for Lightning
Nov 20, 2025
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Nov 20, 2025
NHL On Tap: Draisaitl, Guentzel face off when Oilers visit Lightning
Nov 20, 2025
NHL EDGE stats: Celebrini emerging as Art Ross Trophy contender
Nov 20, 2025
NHL, NHLshop.com holiday gift guide
Nov 20, 2025
NHL standings ‘crazy’ tight at quarter mark of season
Nov 20, 2025
Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats
Nov 20, 2025
NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season
Nov 20, 2025
Wallstedt, Wild recover, hold off Hurricanes in shootout
Nov 20, 2025
Moore scores winner late in 3rd, Ducks recover to top Bruins
Nov 20, 2025
Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Nov 20, 2025
Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Nov 20, 2025
Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Nov 20, 2025
McAvoy has surgery, out indefinitely for Bruins
Nov 20, 2025
Flames score 4 times in 3rd, pull away from Sabres
Nov 20, 2025
Super 16: Wedgewood, Jarvis among Olympic candidates at 1st quarter of season
Nov 20, 2025
Finnie honors mom’s battle with stick tribute on Red Wings’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Nov 20, 2025
NCAA notebook: Borgesi of Northeastern among top undrafted defensemen to watch
Nov 20, 2025
Finnie honors mom’s battle with stick tribute on Red Wings’ Hockey Fights Cancer Night
Nov 20, 2025
Leonard scores twice, Capitals hold off Oilers
Nov 20, 2025
NHL Status Report: Tkachuk back at practice with Senators after thumb surgery
Nov 20, 2025
Close