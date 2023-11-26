NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 26

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Anaheim Ducks at Edmonton Oilers (9 p.m. ET; SN, BSSC, BSSD)

ANA moneyline: +215

EDM moneyline: -275

The Oilers have fallen way short of expectations this season (13 points in 19 games; third fewest in NHL) but snapped a three-game losing streak with a road win against the Washington Capitals 5-0 on Friday behind a 25-save shutout from goalie Stuart Skinner. The Oilers have a chance to put together their second winning streak of the season (won three straight from Nov. 11-15) against the Ducks, who are ahead of the Oilers in the standings (18 points in 20 games; tied for seventh fewest in NHL) but have lost five straight and been outscored 22-9 over that span.

The Oilers have four players with at least a point per game this season in forwards Leon Draisaitl (26 in 19 games), Connor McDavid (20 in 17), Zach Hyman (19 in 19) and defenseman Evan Bouchard (19 in 19). The Ducks, even with their recent losing streak, have been a big surprise this season ranking 12th in power-play percentage (21.9) and having two point-per-game players in breakout forwards Mason McTavish (21 points in 20 games) and Frank Vatrano (20 in 20; leads Ducks with 13 goals).

2. Winnipeg Jets at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN3)

WPG puckline (-1.5 goals): +205

NSH puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

These teams collide during lengthy winning streaks; the Jets have won five straight games (three by multiple goals) and eight of their past nine, while Nashville has won four straight (three by multiple goals). Winnipeg and Nashville each ranks in the top half of the NHL in goals per game (Jets: seventh at 3.63; Nashville: 13th at 3.37). The Jets had a 6-3 home win against the Predators on Nov. 9.

The Predators are led by forward Filip Forsberg, who’s having a bounce-back season with 24 points (tied for 15th in NHL) in 19 games, and his frequent linemate Gustav Nyquist has a seven-game point streak with nine points (one goal, eight assists) in the span. Jets forward Kyle Connor, who had a four-point game (three goals, one assist) with seven shots on goal against the Predators earlier in the season, is tied for third in the NHL in goals (14). Winnipeg forward Nikolaj Ehlers is having his best stretch of the season with points in five of his past six games (six points in span).

3. Columbus Blue Jackets at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

Over 6.5 total goals: -102

Under 6.5 total goals: -118

After a recent nine-game winless streak (0-7-2), the Blue Jackets have rebounded by winning consecutive games with a combined nine goals in their wins against the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday and New Jersey Devils on Friday. The Hurricanes are coming off an 8-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday, when they faced elite goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in his season debut after recovering from back surgery. Carolina has now allowed six or more goals four different times this season (0-4-0 in span).

The Blue Jackets’ points leader is defenseman Zach Werenski (15 in 19 games), who has been one of the NHL’s comeback players after missing most of last season because of injury. Hurricanes center Sebastian Aho has 10 points (four goals, six assists) in his past nine games and leads them in points (16 in 16 games) this season.

