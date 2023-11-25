NHL matchups, odds to watch: November 25

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Philadelphia Flyers at New York Islanders (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP+)

PHI moneyline: +130

NYI moneyline: -160

The Philadelphia Flyers are 6-4-0 in their past 10 games but enter this Metropolitan Division matchup against the New York Islanders having lost consecutive games. The Islanders, meanwhile, have won three straight, including a 3-2 home victory against the Flyers on Nov. 22. The Flyers, one of the biggest surprises in the NHL this season, rank ninth in the League in shots on goal per game (32.0).

Flyers center Sean Couturier has had points in five of his past seven games with six points (three goals, three assists) in the span and has 14 shots on goal over his past two games playing mostly on the top line with wings Travis Konecny and rookie Tyson Foerster. Islanders forward Mathew Barzal has had points in five of his past six games with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the span. Defenseman Noah Dobson is tied with Barzal and center Brock Nelson for New York’s lead with 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 19 games and is tied for 11th in the League at the position in the category.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NHLN, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

PIT puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

The Toronto Maple Leafs rank eighth in the NHL in goals per game (3.50) this season and are tied for the 10th-most shots on goal per game (31.9). The Pittsburgh Penguins lead the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.8) but have lost consecutive games by one-goal margins, including a 3-2 defeat at the Buffalo Sabres after leading 2-0 in the third period.

Maple Leafs forward William Nylander has been one of the top performers of the NHL season so far with points in 17 of his first 18 games and is among the leaders in points (27; eighth in League). Pittsburgh center Sidney Crosby leads the NHL in even-strength points this season (20 in 19 games), and his frequent linemate Jake Guentzel ranks second in that category (19 in 19 games).

3. Calgary Flames at Colorado Avalanche (10 p.m. ET; ALT, SNW, TVAS, CBC)

Over 6.5 total goals: -130

Under 6.5 total goals: +110

The Colorado Avalanche rank third in the NHL in goals per game (3.79) this season, and the Calgary Flames are allowing the 12th-most goals per game (3.40). Per NHL EDGE stats, each team ranks among the League’s top 10 in offensive zone time percentage (Avalanche: fourth at 43.7; Flames: 10th at 42.1).

Avalanche forward Ross Colton has had points in five of his past six games with six points (four goals, two assists) in the span. Wing Valeri Nichushkin has a six-game goal streak (longest in entire NHL this season) with 10 points (seven goals, three assists) in the span. Flames center Elias Lindholm has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his past five games, and his linemate Yegor Sharangovich is coming off a three-point game (one goal, two assists) against the Dallas Stars on Friday.

