NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 9

1. Winnipeg Jets at Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET; Rogers Arena CBC, SN, CITY, TVAS2)

Over 6 total goals: +100

Under 6 total goals: -120

The Jets bolstered their offense Friday with the acquisition of forward Tyler Toffoli from the New Jersey Devils. Toffoli led New Jersey with 26 goals in 61 games this season, matching wing Kyle Connor, who leads Winnipeg with the same total in 46 games. The Jets are allowing the second-fewest goals per game in the NHL, while the Canucks rank fourth in goals per game (3.52) and have three players with at least 70 points (J.T. Miller: 84, tied for sixth in League; Elias Pettersson: 77, 11th; Quinn Hughes: 74, 14th).

The Canucks have won three straight games with one goal allowed in each victory. Winnipeg has won each of its past four meetings against Vancouver, including a 4-2 road win Feb. 17. Connor had two assists for the Jets against the Canucks in that game and has 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in his past 10 games. Defenseman Josh Morrissey has 16 points (one goal, 15 assists) in his past nine games and ranks seventh among defensemen in points (51 in 61 games) this season.

2. St. Louis Blues at New York Rangers (7:30 p.m. ET; BSMW, MSG)

STL moneyline: +175

NYR moneyline: -215

The Rangers (0-1-1 in past two games) look to avoid losing three straight for the first time since Jan. 8-13. New York acquired forward Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday, and he could make his debut against St. Louis on Saturday. Roslovic had 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his final 12 games with the Blue Jackets and averaged 3.7 shots on goal per game in that span.

The Blues are 2-4-1 in their past seven games and have only scored 12 goals in that span. But St. Louis defeated New York 5-2 at home on Jan. 11, led by three-point games from forwards Jordan Kyrou (hat trick) and Pavel Buchnevich (one goal, two assists against former team). Rangers forward Artemi Panarin ranks fifth in the NHL in points (85 in 62 games) and has 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in his past nine. New York forward Alexis Lafrenière has had at least three shots on goal in seven of his past eight games with eight points (four goals, four assists) in the span.

3. Dallas Stars at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; BSSWX, KCAL)

DAL puckline (+1.5 goals): -250

LAK puckline (-1.5 goals): +205

The Stars have won four straight games, including a 6-2 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. It was their 10th game with at least six goals scored this season (third most in NHL). Dallas is the second-highest scoring team in the NHL (3.62 goals per game), trailing only the Colorado Avalanche (3.70). The Stars rank fourth in road points percentage (.662) and have won 10 of their past 13 games against the Kings. Los Angeles won 4-3 against the Ottawa Senators on Thursday and has won three of its past four games overall with 15 goals in the span.

Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen had two assists against Anaheim on Friday and has 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) in his past 11 games. Stars forward Jamie Benn had one goal and one assist Friday, giving him eight points (two goals, six assists) during a four-game point streak. Kings forward Kevin Fiala has 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his past nine games and leads them in points (56 in 62 games) this season. Los Angeles forward Quinton Byfield scored a goal against Ottawa on Thursday and has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his past 18 games.