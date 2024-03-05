NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 5

1. Edmonton Oilers at Boston Bruins (7:30 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)

EDM puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

BOS puckline (+1.5 goals): -230

The Bruins will be playing the second of back-to-back games after a 4-1 road win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday and are 4-2-3 in nine games when playing on no days rest. Boston had a 6-5 road win in overtime against Edmonton on Feb. 21. Eight players had multiple points in that game: Bruins forwards David Pastrnak and Jake DeBrusk, and defensemen Charlie McAvoy (one goal, one assist each), and defenseman Mason Lohrei (three assists), and Oilers forwards Connor McDavid (two assists), Zach Hyman (one goal, one assist) and Warren Foegele (two goals), and defenseman Cody Ceci (two assists).

Boston forward Pavel Zacha ended an 11-game goal drought by scoring twice in the win against Toronto. Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is 0-4-1 with an .874 save percentage in his past five decisions. The Oilers, who are on a four-game winning streak, are 15-7-0 on the road under coach Kris Knoblauch, with eight of those victories coming by multiple goals. Hyman is third in the NHL in goals (42) behind Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs (53) and Sam Reinhart of the Florida Panthers (44).

2. Florida Panthers at New Jersey Devils (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG)

FLA moneyline: -120

NJD moneyline: +100

The Devils will play their first game under new coach Travis Green after Lindy Ruff was fired Monday. It was the seventh coaching change in the NHL this season, and the previous six teams were a combined 5-1-0 in their debuts under new coaches. The Panthers had a 4-2 road win against the New York Rangers on Monday and are 4-0-1 this season when playing on no days rest.

The Panthers had a 4-3 road win against the Devils on Oct. 16, but New Jersey bounced back with a 4-1 road win against Florida on Jan. 13. Forward Carter Verhaeghe has a five-game assist streak and ranks second on the Panthers in goals (30) behind Reinhart. Devils center Jack Hughes was held without a point in a 5-1 road loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday but has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) and an NHL-best 80 shots on goal in 13 games since returning from injury Feb. 8.

3. Montreal Canadiens at Nashville Predators (8 p.m. ET; BSSO, TSN2, RDS)

Over 6 total goals: -122

Under 6 total goals: +102

The Predators are on an eight-game winning streak and have allowed two goals or fewer in seven of those victories; goalie Juuse Saros is 6-0-0 with a .954 save percentage during that span. Nashville had a 2-1 road win against Montreal on Dec. 10, with Saros making 36 saves in the victory and forward Colton Sissons scoring both goals.

The Predators have four players averaging at least 1.00 points per game since Feb. 1: defenseman Roman Josi (16 points in 11 games), and forwards Gustav Nyquist (13 in 11), Filip Forsberg and Tommy Novak (11 in 11 each). Montreal is 1-5-2 in its past eight games but has scored 23 goals (2.88 per game) during that span. Canadiens forward Nick Suzuki leads them with 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 12 games since Feb. 1.