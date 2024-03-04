NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 4

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

1. Florida Panthers at New York Rangers (7 p.m. ET; BSFL, MSG)

FLA puckline (-1.5 goals): +200

NYR puckline (+1.5 goals): -245

Two of the NHL’s top three teams in points percentage face off when the Panthers (.705; first) visit the Rangers (.689; third). Florida is on a four-game winning streak and has won 14 of its past 16 games with eight of those victories coming by multiple goals. New York is 11-1-1 in its past 13 games. The Panthers had a 4-3 home win against the Rangers on Dec. 29, led by multipoint games from forwards Sam Reinhart (two goals; tied for second in NHL with 42), Aleksander Barkov (three assists) and Carter Verhaeghe (one goal, one assist).

Florida defenseman Brandon Montour did not have a point in the earlier matchup against New York but has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in his past seven games. Rangers forward Alexis Lafrenière had three points (one goal, two assists) in their 4-3 shootout loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday and has had at least three shots on goal in seven straight games with eight points (four goals, four assists) over that span.

2. Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN, NESN)

Over 6 total goals: -125

Under 6 total goals: +105

The Bruins are 2-0-0 against the Maple Leafs this season, with a 3-2 home shootout win Nov. 2 and 4-3 overtime victory on the road Dec. 2. Boston is coming off a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders on Saturday, falling to 3-3-5 over their past 11 games with only 2.64 goals per game in that span since Feb. 10 (fourth fewest in NHL). Since Feb. 13, Toronto is an NHL-best 9-1-0 and averaging a League-most 4.70 goals per game.

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, who leads the NHL in goals (53 in 59 games) this season, leads them with four points (three goals, two assists) in two games against the Bruins. Forward David Pastrnak has Boston’s most points (three in two games) in the season series and leads the NHL in shots on goal (302).

3. St. Louis Blues at Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m. ET; BSMW, NBCSP)

STL moneyline: +120

PHI moneyline: -145

The Blues are coming off a 3-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday but are 3-5-1 in their past nine games. The Flyers had a 4-2 home win against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday but are 3-4-1 in their past eight games. Philadelphia had a 4-2 road win against St. Louis on Jan. 15 with forward Owen Tippett scoring the tie-breaking goal in the third period of that game. The Flyers are averaging 2.98 goals per game (20th in NHL), and the Blues are not far behind with 2.87 (26th).

Tippett is second on the Flyers in goals (22) this season behind Travis Konecny (27), who has missed their past five games because of injury and is not expected to play Monday. Blues forward Brandon Saad has had points in six of his past eight games (four goals, two assists in span). St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington is quietly tied for ninth in the NHL in wins (21).

