NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 25
2-game slate features Golden Knights-Blues, Kings-Canucks
© Derek Cain/Getty Images
1. Vegas Golden Knights at St. Louis Blues (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSMW, NHLN, TVAS)
VGK moneyline: -150
STL moneyline: +125
The Golden Knights are expected to be without top goalie Adin Hill (undisclosed) when they visit the Blues on Monday. The teams are separated by four points in the Western Conference wild card standings; St. Louis has played one more game than Vegas. The Blues had a 2-1 road win against the Golden Knights on Dec. 4, when forward Pavel Buchnevich scored the overtime goal, but Vegas responded with a 6-3 road win in St. Louis on Dec. 6. The Golden Knights are 5-2-0 in their past seven games, while the Blues are 6-1-0 in their past seven games.
2. Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks (9 p.m. ET; SN, TVAS-D, BSW)
3-way moneyline:
LAK regulation win: +170
Draw at end of regulation: +310
VAN regulation win: +120
The Canucks are tied with the Winnipeg Jets for the most regulation wins (39) in the NHL this season, while the Kings are tied for 11th (31) in that category. Vancouver is 8-2-2 in its past 12 games, with four of those games going into overtime, and Los Angeles has won three straight games, including a 4-3 overtime win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. The Kings had a 5-1 road win against the Canucks on Feb. 29, but Vancouver bounced back with a 2-1 road victory against Los Angeles on March 5, when forward J.T. Miller scored the overtime goal.
---
