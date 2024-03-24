NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 24

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. Tampa Bay Lightning at Anaheim Ducks (8:30 p.m. ET; BSSD, BSSUN, BSSC)

Over 1.5 points for Nikita Kucherov: +100

Under 1.5 points for Kucherov: -130

The Lightning forward leads the NHL in points (123 in 69 games) this season and has had multiple points 34 times (49.2 percent of games), including when he had three assists against the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 13. Kucherov leads the NHL in power-play points (45), and the Ducks have the second-worst penalty kill percentage (73.3). He also plays on the top line with center Brayden Point, who has 26 points (16 goals, 10 assists) in his past 16 games, including multiple points in five of his past six games.

2. Buffalo Sabres at Calgary Flames (9 p.m. ET; SN, MSG-B)

Over 0.5 assists for Alex Tuch: +140

Under 0.5 assists for Tuch: -180

The Sabres forward has a four-game point streak, including assists in each game, and totaled six points (one goal, five assists) in the span. He has had at least one assist in 22 of his 64 games this season, including four games with multiple assists and a four-assist game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Dec. 21. Tuch frequently plays on the top line and first power play with center Tage Thompson, who has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past seven games. The Flames will be playing the second of back-to-back games and have been outscored 9-4 over their consecutive losses.

3. Dallas Stars at Arizona Coyotes (8 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSW)

DAL puckline (-1.5 goals): +114

ARI puckline (+1.5 goals): -135

The Stars have won three straight games and eight of their past 10 with six of those victories coming by multiple goals, including a 5-2 home win against the Coyotes on March 20. Dallas also had a 4-3 win at home against Arizona on Nov. 14, when forward Matt Duchene scored the overtime goal. The Coyotes have won three of their past four games, but each of their past seven losses have come by multiple goals. Dallas is averaging the third-most goals per game (3.62) in the NHL with a plus-46 differential, while Arizona ranks 23rd (2.90) with a minus-25.

