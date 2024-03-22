NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 22

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season

---

1. Carolina Hurricanes at Washington Capitals (7:00 p.m. ET; MNMT, BSSO, NHLN, SN, TVAS)

CAR moneyline: -210

WSH moneyline: +170



The Hurricanes have won five consecutive games and will visit the Capitals, who have gone 6-4-0 in their past 10 games. Carolina ranks eighth in the NHL in goals per game (3.39), meanwhile Washington is scoring the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.66). The Hurricanes also have the fifth-most shots on goal per game (32.9), meanwhile the Capitals are averaging the second-fewest shots on goal (27.0). Carolina has played Washington twice this season, winning their last game 6-2 on Jan. 5 and losing 2-1 in a shootout 2-1 on Dec. 17.

Carolina forward Sebastian Aho has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past four games. Jake Guentzel has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past five and is seeing time with Aho on their top line. Seth Jarvis has six goals in his past five games and at least four shots on goal in two of his past three games. For Washington, Alex Ovechkin has five goals in his past three games. Defenseman John Carlson has three assists in his past three.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins at Dallas Stars (8:00 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, BSSW)

PIT puckline (+1.5 goals): -148

DAL puckline (-1.5 goals): +124



The Penguins are 3-6-1 in their past 10 and will visit the Stars, who are 7-3-0 in that same span and have won back-to-back games. Pittsburgh is outshooting Dallas this season, as the Penguins rank third in the NHL in shots on goal per game (33.4) compared to the Stars ranking 12th (31.4). Meanwhile Dallas is heavily outscoring Pittsburgh, with the Stars ranking third in the NHL in goals per game (3.61) and the Penguins are tied for 24th in the category (2.90).

Sidney Crosby has five points (one goal, four assists) in his past four games. He is on a line with Bryan Rust, who has three goals and five points in his past four. Lars Eller has five points in his past four games as well, including two goals in the span. For Dallas, Wyatt Johnston has five points (four goals, one assist) in his past five. Defenseman Thomas Harley has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past three.

3. Seattle Kraken at Arizona Coyotes (10:00 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ROOT-NW, SN, TVAS)

Over 5.5 total goals: -120

Under 5.5 total goals: +100

The Kraken have lost four consecutive games and will visit the Coyotes who are 5-5-0 in their past 10. Seattle is 3-6-1 in that same span. The Kraken are scoring the fourth-fewest goals per game (2.65) in the League this season and the Coyotes are tied for the 10th-fewest (2.91). Seattle has played Arizona only once this season, losing 4-3 in a shootout on Nov. 7. Seattle has not scored more than two goals in a game during their four-game losing streak.

For Arizona, Nick Schmaltz has five assists in their past three games. In that same span Clayton Keller has five points, including three goals. Nick Bjugstad has four points (two goals, two assists) in his past four and Dylan Guenther has three points (one goal, two assists) in his past three. Jared McCann leads Seattle in points this season with 53 (27 goals, 26 assists) in 67 games. Ranking second on the team is Oliver Bjorkstrand, who has 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 68 games.

