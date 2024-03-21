NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 21

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

1. New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (7:00 p.m. ET; MSG 2, NESN, SN360, TVAS)

NYR moneyline: +130

BOS moneyline: -160



The Rangers have gone 6-3-1 in their past 10 games and will visit the Bruins, who have won three consecutive games. Boston ranks ninth in the NHL in goals per game this season (3.34) while New York is 10th in the category (3.33). The Rangers are outshooting the Bruins, with New York having the 16th-most shots on goal per game (31.0) compared to Boston ranking 21st (29.8). The Rangers have won both the games they played against the Bruins this season, scoring nine goals in the span and allowing five.

Artemi Panarin has points in three of his past four games with seven points (three goals, four assists) in the span. He is on a line with Vincent Trocheck, who has four assists in his past four, and Alexis Lafrenière, who has five points (two goals, three assists) in that same span. For Boston, David Pastrnak has nine points, including six goals, in his past six games. Pavel Zacha has 11 points (five goals, six assists) in his past eight and Jake DeBrusk has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his past six.

2. Winnipeg Jets at New Jersey Devils (7:00 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN3)

WPG puckline (-1.5 goals): +195

NJD puckline (+1.5 goals): -238



The Jets are on a three-game winning streak and will visit the Devils, who are 3-7-0 in their past 10 games. New Jersey is outscoring Winnipeg this season with the Devils tied for the 11th-most goals per game (3.26) in the League. The Jets, meanwhile, have the 15th-most goals per game (3.15). Winnipeg is allowing the fewest goals per game (2.34) and New Jersey is tied for the sixth-most goals against per game (3.43).

Tyler Toffoli will face his former team for the first time since being traded to Winnipeg this season. He is on a three-game point streak with six points, including four goals, in the span. He is on a line with Sean Monahan, who has five assists in his past three games. Defenseman Josh Morrissey has 22 points (one goal, 21 assists) in his past 16 games. For New Jersey, wing Timo Meier has goals in two of his past four games with three goals in the span. He had two goals and eight shots on goal in their last game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Mar. 19. Meier has upside playing on their top line with Nico Hischier, who has points in five of his past seven games.

3. Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks (10:00 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, SNP)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Canadiens have gone 3-3-4 in their past 10 games and have allowed eight goals across their past two. They will visit the Canucks, who are 6-2-2 in their past 10. Montreal is scoring the sixth-fewest goals per game (2.71) this season and is tied for the sixth-most goals against per game (3.43). Vancouver is allowing the fifth-fewest goals per game (2.67) and is scoring the fifth-most goals per game (3.49). The two teams have played each other only once this season with the Canucks winning 5-2 on Nov. 12.

For Montreal, Juraj Slafkovsky has six points (one goal, five assists) in his past five games. He has production potential on their top line with Nick Suzuki, who has three points (two goals, one assist) in his past three, and Cole Caufield. Canucks forward J.T. Miller has 19 points, including nine goals, in his past 13 games. Defenseman Quinn Hughes has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in his past seven.

