NHL matchups, odds to watch: March 2

NHL.com identifies key gameday matchups and players to watch throughout the 2023-24 season.

---

Note: Betting lines provided by Betway (U.S., Ontario)

---

1. New York Rangers at Toronto Maple Leafs (7:00 p.m. ET; SN, MSG)

NYR puckline (+1.5 goals): -230

TOR puckline (-1.5 goals): +190

The Rangers are 9-1-0 in their past 10 games and will visit the Leafs, who are 8-2-0 in that same span. Toronto ranks second in the NHL in goals per game (3.66) this season and New York is 10th in the category (3.33). The Maple Leafs have the sixth-most shots on goal per game in the League (32.9), outshooting the Rangers who are tied for 14th in the category (31.0).

For New York, Artemi Panarin has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games. He is on their second line with Vincent Trocheck, who has nine points (five goals, four assists) in his past seven. Defenseman Adam Fox has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his past seven games. For Toronto, William Nylander has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in his past nine games. Auston Matthews has 15 points, including 11 goals in his past eight games. Tyler Bertuzzi is on a three-game scoring streak with five goals in the span.

2. Columbus Blue Jackets at Chicago Blackhawks (8:00 p.m. ET; BSOH, NBCSCH)

CBJ moneyline: -135

CHI moneyline: +115

The Blue Jackets have lost back-to-back games and have gone 4-6-0 in their past 10. They will visit the Blackhawks, who have just one regulation win in that same span. Chicago is scoring the fewest goals per game in the NHL this season (2.03), meanwhile Columbus is scoring the 10th-fewest goals per game (2.90).

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Blue Jackets in points this season with 42 (eight goals, 34 assists) in 59 games. Defenseman Zach Werenski ranks second on the team in that category with 34 points in 47 games. Forward Boone Jenner leads them in goals with 18 in 44 games. Rookie Connor Bedard leads the Blackhawks in points with 40 (17 goals, 23 assists) in 46 games. He is tied for their lead in goals with Jason Dickinson who has 17 goals in 60 games.

3. San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars (8:00 p.m. ET; BSSW, NBCSCA)

Over 6.5 total goals: +100

Under 6.5 total goals: -120

The Sharks have losses in five consecutive games and will visit the Stars, who are 4-3-3 in their past 10 games. Dallas is scoring the fifth-most goals per game (3.55) this season, meanwhile San Jose is allowing the most goals per game (3.86). The Sharks are also allowing the most shots on goal per game this season (35.4).

Stars rookie Logan Stankoven has four points (three goals, one assist) during his three-game point streak. He is playing on a line with Wyatt Johnston, who has four points (one goal, three assists) in his past four games. For San Jose, Mikael Granlund leads the team in points with 35 (seven goals, 28 assists) in 45 games. Fabian Zetterlund is tied for their lead in goals with 15 in 58 games.

---

Canadian Readers

Only available in Ontario, 19+. Bet the responsible way. Visit our Responsible Gambling page or contact us for further details. ConnexOntario provides service information and resources for people experiencing problems with gambling, drugs, alcohol, or mental health. The service is free, confidential, and available anytime. Call ConnexOntario 24/7 at 1-866-531-2600. Text us at 247247 or chat with us at www.connexontario.ca

U.S. Readers

Odds subject to change. Must be 21+ and present in AZ/CO/IN/IA/LA (permitted parishes)/NJ/OH/PA/VA. Gambling problem? Call/text 1-800-GAMBLER or visit s.betway.com/rg